19 Fantastic Filipino Restaurants Around San Diego

Filipino food is more than just lumpia and pancit — two popular dishes commonly served at gatherings and parties. The cuisine is an amalgam of the island nation’s rich history, factoring in Chinese and Muslim influences and extending to the country’s time as a Spanish colony and U.S. occupation before it became an independent nation. And San Diego County is rife with eateries specializing in Filipino food due to its huge pinoy population, the second largest in the U.S. Here’s a primer on where to go for pancit and lumpia as well as adobo (the national dish of the Philippines) and more. Note: map points are not ranked

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.