15 Delightful Doughnut Spots in San Diego

Things fall apart. The center cannot hold. In the case of a toasty, fluffy doughnut that collapses in your willing mouth, that is a very good thing.
For decades, San Diego’s doughnut shops made traditional doughnuts and made them well. In recent years, the scene has exploded with innovation. The list below offers a mix: old school, next generation and everything in between.
Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.
Note: entries on this map are listed geographically.Read More
Loading comments...