A large assortment of doughnuts including doughnuts topped with sprinkles, chocolate glaze, and coconut.
Broad Street Dough Co.
Broad Street Dough Co./Facebook

15 Delightful Doughnut Spots in San Diego

Calm your cravings for fried carbs at any of these doughnut destinations

by Roxana Popescu Updated
Broad Street Dough Co.
| Broad Street Dough Co./Facebook
by Roxana Popescu Updated

Things fall apart. The center cannot hold. In the case of a toasty, fluffy doughnut that collapses in your willing mouth, that is a very good thing.

For decades, San Diego’s doughnut shops made traditional doughnuts and made them well. In recent years, the scene has exploded with innovation. The list below offers a mix: old school, next generation and everything in between.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: entries on this map are listed geographically.

1. Peterson's Donut Corner

903 S Escondido Blvd
Escondido, CA 92025
Live in or near in Escondido? Lucky you: it’ss home to Peterson’s, the no-frills, top-quality doughnut destination in North County since 1981. For everyone else, Peterson’s its old school doughnuts are worth the day trip. Hopefully they will continue to be, even after the new owner takes over. (The family recently sold the business.)

2. Mochinut Encinitas

1452 Encinitas Blvd
Encinitas, CA 92024
Move over cronuts. Mochinuts, which mix the shape of doughnuts with the rice flower and texture of mochi, are the new hot hybrid. The chain has locations in South Korea, Thailand and the U.S., including several around San Diego. Two more are planned for Del Mar and National City.

Close-up view of several mochinut doughnuts, covered with various including, including chocolatey cookie or brownie crumbs and colorful cereal puffs.
Assorted mochinuts.
Mochinut Encinitas

3. Broad Street Dough Co.

967 S Coast Hwy 101 Ste 109B
Encinitas, CA 92024
Toppings range from restrained to extravagant (caramel, M&Ms, sea salt or chocolate, graham crackers, marshmallows, caramel drizzle). The “vlugan” menu (with gluten free and vegan items) is inclusive of all kinds of dietary restrictions. They also have beignets and other yeasty goodies.

A red velvet cheesecake doughnut. The dark red doughnut is covered in layers of frosting, crumbs, drizzle and dark red cake crumbles.
Red velvet cheesecake doughnut.
Broad Street Dough Co

4. VG Donut & Bakery

106 Aberdeen Dr
Cardiff, CA 92007
VG Donut and its extensive bakery in Cardiff-by-the-Sea have been satisfying sweet tooths since 1969. The letters stand for Very Good. A sample of what keeps doughnut hunters returning year after year: their cinnamon roll apple fritter doughnut, the tender cinnamon crumb doughnut, and the classics (chocolate, maple, or glazed in yeast, and good old fashioned buttermilk).

Doughnuts arranged in a grid against an aqua bluegreen background. The doughnuts have different topings, such as coconut, sprinkles and colorful grazes.
A display of colorful doughnuts from VG Donut & Bakery.
VG Donut & Bakery

5. Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee

3435 Del Mar Heights Rd d7
San Diego, CA 92130
Whether you go classic (cinnamon crumb or vanilla glazed) or seasonal (recently: huckleberry, blueberries and Champagne), Sidecar’s small-batch, handcrafted, perfectly warm doughnuts, part of a small Southern California chain, are a new and very welcome player in San Diego’s doughnut scene. (They have good coffee, too.)

A tray of seasonal doughnuts. Each is covered with a purple glaze and topped with a fluffy dollop of whipped cream and several blueberries.
Seasonal doughnut from Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee.
Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee

6. Mary's Donuts & Coffee

8959 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Mary’s has been an East County — and, really a San Diego County — institution since it was opened in 1984. Plentiful flavors (plus sandwiches and muffins — they have a broad menu) and a 24/7 schedule means no doughnut emergency will go unaddressed.

Close-up view of a pink glazed doughnut with nonpareil sprinkles in cool colors of pink, blue and purple.
A pink sprinkle doughnut from Mary’s.
Mary’s Donuts.

7. Barrio Donas

4714 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
San Diego, CA 92117
Where else in San Diego can you satisfy a craving for a doughnut and arroz con leche at the same time — in the very same bite? Other Mexico-inspired flavors at this Clairemont shop include mazapan (with and without a chocolate drizzle) and creamy cajeta. Check out their vegan options, too. Look for another outpost to open soon at the Old Town Urban Market.

An open cardboardbox containing four doughnuts. One is pink, one has a crumble topping, one toppings has the appearance of toasted coconut, and the fourth has a chocolate drizzle.
A box of assorted doughnuts.
BarrioDonas/Facebook

8. Donut Panic

6171 Mission Gorge Rd #113
San Diego, CA 92120
This vegan doughnut shop offers a broad variety in bases and glazes. Some are delicate (rose cardamom), some are bold (sprinkles). Suggestion: sample the classics and a few atypical varieties before declaring a favorite.

Assorted doughnuts.
DonutPanic/Facebook

9. Rose Donuts

5201 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92110
Rose’s doughnuts — fluffy, puffy, gleaming — remain a go-to for a reason. This shop, with locations on opposite ends of Linda Vista Road, has sandwiches and other savory breakfast options, too. Cash only. 

Closely cropped view of a glazed doughnut on the right and an insulated coffee cup on the left.
The classic combo: glazed doughnut and a cup of joe.
RoseDonuts/Facebook

10. Dark Horse Coffee Roasters

4350 Palm Ave #104
La Mesa, CA 91941
The amazing thing about Dark Horse — beyond their beans, which make them one of San Diego’s best roasters — is that one can always claim one is stopping by for coffee. But what one is actually doing is eyeing the menu of daily specials from Skinny Donuts (their in-house doughnut maker) and deciding which variety to commit to. (The answer is always: one of each.) Locations in central San Diego and La Mesa.

A single large doughnut is covered in chocolate glaze. Toasted coconut flakes have been sprinked on top of the chocolate. The image background is white.
Chocolate with toasted coconut doughnut.
Dark Horse Coffee Roasters

11. Great Maple

1451 Washington St
San Diego, CA 92103
Great Maple’s iconic maple bacon doughnut upped San Diego’s doughnut game and expanded the horizons for what this small but mighty dessert can dream to achieve. Sweet? Check. Gooey and warm? Check. Fragrant? Check. But also: A hint of salt? Check! Al dente bacon? Check!

A close-up shot of three glossy doughnuts topped with meaty looking, thick cut bacon. The dish is dusted with powdered sugar.
A trio of maple bacon dougnuts.
Great Maple

12. Nomad Donuts

3102 University Ave
San Diego, CA 92104
As its name suggests, Nomad tops its doughnuts with creative fruit and spice flavors from near and far. Keeping things consistent, their savory breakfast option has the same shape: bagels.

A tray with spaced out doughnuts and a bagel sandwich. The selection is colorful and sits on a white background.
Assorted doughnuts and bagels from Nomad.
Kimberly Motos

13. Devil's Dozen Donuts

2001 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
With a weekly rotating menu of doughnuts (recently: tres leches and guava cream cheese) this is an optimal place to stray from any diet or indulge in the sin of gluttony. They source their coffee from stellar local roaster Cafe Virtuoso.

A close-up, tightly cropped view of a glistening glazed doughnut against a white background.
Guava cream cheese doughnut.
Devil’s Dozen Donuts

14. Donut Bar

872 Eastlake Pkwy # 412
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Featured by multiple local and national media outlets, Donut Bar delivers crowd-pleasing, brightly frosted treats at several locations around the region. When a simple glazed doughnut won’t do, this spot has many changing varieties that are as cheerful as they are sugary.

A doughnut frosted and made to resemble a white unicorn, with eyes, a smile and a horn.
A unicorn frosted doughnut.
Donut Bar

15. Star Dust Donut Shop

698 CA-75
Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Two suggested itineraries to enjoy a doughnut from Star Dust: Start in Coronado, bike down the Bayshore Bikeway along Silver Strand Beach, and then recharge with a hot coffee and a simple glazed doughnut before heading back. Or start on the south side, load up with a doughnut and the bike up and back.

A hand holds a glazed doughnut in the foreground. In the background, the doughnut shop with a sign that reads “Fresh Donuts.” Above, the cloudless sky is bright blue.
Glazed doughnut, with the shop in the background.
StarDust/Facebook

