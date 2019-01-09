Share All sharing options for: Pull Up a Seat at San Diego’s 22 Best Dive Bars

Stiff drinks and dim lighting: here are the county’s best dives

Craft cocktails and bespoke interiors can easily charm, but dive bars, which were especially hard hit during the pandemic, still serve an important role in the drinking landscape. These democratic spaces don’t depend on design but are valued by the community, offering stiff well drinks, colorful clientele, and a soundtrack provided by clacking pool balls or a jukebox blaring through a dark room.

Here are 22 of San Diego’s best dive bars, from North County to the South Bay, that are worth a shot or five.

Note: entries on this map are listed geographically.

