 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

19 Fantastic Filipino Restaurants Around San Diego

The Hottest Cocktail Bars in San Diego, November 2021

From Borscht to Blintzes, Here’s Where to Find Eastern European Food in San Diego

People toasting over a meal. Courtesy of Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Christmas and Christmas Eve in San Diego

Let a local restaurant help you celebrate the holidays

by Darlene Horn
View as Map
by Darlene Horn
Courtesy of Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Given the ongoing pandemic, Christmas in San Diego this year looks a little like 2020 except a lot more local restaurants are keeping their doors open for holiday dining. For those wanting to celebrate at home, some places are also offering takeout meals. Regardless of where you celebrate, choose from feasts that include traditional favorites and extravagant multi-course meals. This curated map isn’t an exhaustive list, so we encourage you to contact your favorite spot and inquire about their holiday celebration menus.

Note: map points are not ranked.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Valentina Restaurant

Copy Link
810 N Coast Hwy 101
Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 943-6686
(760) 943-6686
Visit Website

Leucadia’s Valentina has a special three-course dinner for Christmas Eve. The prix fix menu includes dishes like moulard duck breast, tomaquet iberico and Spanish sashimi. Dinner will be served 3 p.m. to 9 pm. Cost is $79 per person.

Slices of raw salmon with olive oil. Kimberly Motos

Also Featured in:

2. Herb & Sea

Copy Link
131 W D St
Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 704-8300
(760) 704-8300
Visit Website

North County’s Herb & Sea and sibling restaurant Herb & Wood in Little Italy will be serving Christmas Eve dinners. Menu highlights include roasted chicken and curry roasted celery root. Dinner is available from 3 p.m. to 8 pm. Cost is $84 for adults and $34 for children.

A spread of different dishes packed with food. James Tran

Also Featured in:

3. Waverly

Copy Link
2005 San Elijo Ave
Cardiff, CA 92007
(760) 230-1682
(760) 230-1682
Visit Website

Waverly’s Christmas Day menu is a five-course affair by chef Brian Redzikowski. It includes crispy potato, Tahitian butternut squash soup, Kong Thao sweet potato, braised short rib, and a special snow globe dessert. Cost is $125 per person with $40 additional for optional wine pairing.

Also Featured in:

4. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

Copy Link
5921 Valencia Cir
Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
(858) 756-1123
(858) 756-1123
Visit Website

Rancho Valencia is offering a decadent Christmas Day buffet. Highlights include a cold seafood station, house-made cavatelli, sea bass, and wild mushroom risotto plus a kid’s buffet. Cost for the buffet is $165 for adults and $55 for children under 11. The resort also has a Christmas to-go option. Choose from oven-ready dishes like Brandt Farms prime rib roast, Nueske’s honey spiral cut ham, assorted dinner rolls and more. Last day to order online is December 19 for pick up on December 24.

Also Featured in:

5. Ranch 45 Local Provisions

Copy Link
512 Via De La Valle Ste 102
Solana Beach, CA 92075
(858) 461-0092
(858) 461-0092
Visit Website

Solana Beach’s Ranch 45 has a little bit of everything to make your at-home holiday celebrations delicious. Place an order for entrees like herb-crusted prime rib, smoked turkey legs and smoked Cornish game hen plus a variety of sides. Complete your meal with a variety of desserts with pumpkin pie, pecan pie and apple crisp. Place your orders online until Sunday, December 19 at 4 p.m

A whole apple pie with lattice top. Maraelia Romine/mindfulwithmarae

Also Featured in:

6. Addison Restaurant

Copy Link
5200 Grand Del Mar Way
San Diego, CA 92130
(858) 314-1900
(858) 314-1900
Visit Website

Addison is offering a grand feast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with chef Willliam Bradley crafting an eight-course tasting menu that incorporates luxurious ingredients like caviar and white truffles. Cost is $385 per person.

Front entrance of Addison Addison

Also Featured in:

7. A.R. Valentien

Copy Link
11480 N Torrey Pines Rd
La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 453-4420
(858) 453-4420
Visit Website

A.R. Valentien has a special four-course Christmas dinner planned. Also available on Christmas Eve, the menu includes a choice of prime rib roast, chimney smoked Cornish game hen, or caramelized sea scallops with dessert options ranging from parsnip cake to cranberry tart or mocha mousse. Cost is $130 per person or $65 for children under 12.

Craftsman-style dining room. AR Valentien

Also Featured in:

8. Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

Copy Link
9700 N Torrey Pines Rd
La Jolla, CA 92037
(855) 430-7503
(855) 430-7503
Visit Website

Estancia’s Greenfinch Restaurant & Bar is serving on Christmas Eve meal from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Special holiday dishes include prime tomahawk steak, diver scallops, ceviche tostada, and saffron corn soup. For Christmas Day, the restaurant will also be offering a brunch from 8 am. to 2 p.m. Alongside their regular brunch menu, there will be bananas foster french toast and crab cake eggs Benedict.

Also Featured in:

9. La Valencia Hotel

Copy Link
1132 Prospect St
La Jolla, CA 92037
(855) 476-6870
(855) 476-6870
Visit Website

The Med at La Valencia has a Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meal planned. The three-course meal for both days includes Diestel smoked ham, butternut risotto, beef tenderloin, and more. Dessert is a choice of cheesecake, chocolate souffle cake or baked apple tartlet. Cost is $95 per person.

Also Featured in:

10. Giuseppe Restaurants and Catering

Copy Link
4901 Morena Blvd suite 804
San Diego, CA 92117
(858) 581-2205
(858) 581-2205
Visit Website

Select your holiday meal from a host of a la carte items that can be enjoyed at home. Highlights from the holiday menu include classic items like carved turkey breast, Chesapeake blue crab cakes, chilled jumbo shrimp, a selection of quiche, and more. Quantities are limited and phone orders must be placed by noon on December 17.

11. JRDN Restaurant

Copy Link
723 Felspar St
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 270-5736
(858) 270-5736
Visit Website

On Christmas Day, JRDN’s chef Stephen Gage is offering a medley of classic holiday dishes as part of its three-course meal from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting at $61. Menu highlights include half duck with cider reduction, spiced ham with pickled mustard, and prime rib. There’s also a special holiday dessert menu with treats like apple miso cheesecake, chocolate croissant bread pudding, and espresso martini creme brulee available now for brunch, lunch, and dinner.

A slice of apple miso cheesecake. JRDN Restaurant

Also Featured in:

12. ARLO

Copy Link
500 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
(619) 908-5058
(619) 908-5058
Visit Website

You have both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to taste chef Josh Mouzakes’s holiday fare at Arlo. On the menu is air-dried Christmas goose and a Santa’s trio of tapas alongside restaurant regulars like lamb meatballs and woodfired flatbreads. View the entire menu online.

Also Featured in:

13. Et Voilà! French Bistro

Copy Link
3015 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 209-7759
(619) 209-7759
Visit Website

The Adams Avenue restaurant is offering a three-course holiday meal on Christmas and Christmas Eve that includes choices like wild mushroom soup, braised beef short rib, and mango and passion fruit parfait. Cost is $58 for adults and $21 for kids with optional wine pairings.

Also Featured in:

14. Juniper & Ivy

Copy Link
2228 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 269-9036
(619) 269-9036
Visit Website

The kitchen at Juniper & Ivy, led again by executive chef Anthony Wells, has a delicious five-course Christmas Eve menu planned. Some highlights include oysters with caviar, pumpkin soup, chestnut agnolotti, and an entree selection of beef cheek bourguignon or scallops. Cost is $120 per guest. There’s also a vegan menu for $95 per guest.

An elegant dining room with brightly colored art on the walls. Juniper & Ivy

Also Featured in:

15. Harbor's Edge

Copy Link
1380 Harbor Island Dr
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 291-2900
(619) 291-2900

The Sheraton is offering brunch buffets on Christmas and Christmas Eve that will offer breakfast pastries, Greek yogurt parfaits, granola and berries, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and plus stations featuring build-your-own omelets and waffles. The klds’ corner will serve scrambled eggs, chocolate chip pancakes, bacon, sausage and holiday cookies. Price is $35 per person; $19 for children ages six to 12; five and under is complimentary.

More in Maps

16. Kettner Exchange

Copy Link
2001 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 255-2001
(619) 255-2001
Visit Website

Kettner Exchange has a Christmas Eve dinner that features five-courses, including celery root “hummus,” Liberty Farms duck confit, and roasted Alaskan black cod. Cost is $125 per person with optional $40 wine pairing.

A dramatic wood sculpture above a fireplace in a bar and lounge. Kettner Exchange

Also Featured in:

17. Cafe Gratitude San Diego

Copy Link
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 736-5077
(619) 736-5077
Visit Website

Cafe Gratitude is cooking up your favorite sides and desserts but with a vegan spin. Special holiday dishes to enjoy include raw mocha pie, cranberry roasted butternut squash with garnet yams, and maple miso Brussels sprouts. Last day to order is December 21.

Also Featured in:

18. Vistal Bar + Restaurant

Copy Link
901 Bayfront Ct Suite 1
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 535-0485
(619) 535-0485
Visit Website

Downtown’s Vistal is welcoming guests for a prix fix dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Choose from four entrees including a smoked holiday pork chop, a crispy skin salmon, roasted parsnip fondant or chateaubriand medallions. Dessert options include a chocolate tart and a gingerbread trifle. Cost is $75 for adults ($35 children) with an option to add a wine pairing for $35 more.

Two plates filled with food and a bottle of champagne. Kimberly Motos

Also Featured in:

19. Animae

Copy Link
969 Pacific Hwy
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 432-1225
(619) 432-1225
Visit Website

Animae is accepting reservations for Christmas Eve. Head in for chef Tara Monsod’s specials like ginger chicken congee, roasted kabocha squash, and halibut cha ca. Dessert includes Mostra coffee chocolate mousse bar with taiyaki or a five-spice apple financier. Cost is $115 per person.

Variety of dishes spread around a circle. James Tran

Also Featured in:

20. Serea Coastal Cuisine

Copy Link
1500 Orange Ave
Coronado, CA 92118
(619) 435-6611
(619) 435-6611
Visit Website

Head to Hotel Del Coronado’s signature restaurant this holiday. The special holiday menu from chef JoJo Ruiz is available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and features a la carte items like a 24 oz. prime ribeye and a cranberry mousse dome for dessert.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Valentina Restaurant

810 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
Slices of raw salmon with olive oil. Kimberly Motos

Leucadia’s Valentina has a special three-course dinner for Christmas Eve. The prix fix menu includes dishes like moulard duck breast, tomaquet iberico and Spanish sashimi. Dinner will be served 3 p.m. to 9 pm. Cost is $79 per person.

810 N Coast Hwy 101
Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 943-6686
Visit Website

2. Herb & Sea

131 W D St, Encinitas, CA 92024
A spread of different dishes packed with food. James Tran

North County’s Herb & Sea and sibling restaurant Herb & Wood in Little Italy will be serving Christmas Eve dinners. Menu highlights include roasted chicken and curry roasted celery root. Dinner is available from 3 p.m. to 8 pm. Cost is $84 for adults and $34 for children.

131 W D St
Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 704-8300
Visit Website

3. Waverly

2005 San Elijo Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007

Waverly’s Christmas Day menu is a five-course affair by chef Brian Redzikowski. It includes crispy potato, Tahitian butternut squash soup, Kong Thao sweet potato, braised short rib, and a special snow globe dessert. Cost is $125 per person with $40 additional for optional wine pairing.

2005 San Elijo Ave
Cardiff, CA 92007
(760) 230-1682
Visit Website

4. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

5921 Valencia Cir, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

Rancho Valencia is offering a decadent Christmas Day buffet. Highlights include a cold seafood station, house-made cavatelli, sea bass, and wild mushroom risotto plus a kid’s buffet. Cost for the buffet is $165 for adults and $55 for children under 11. The resort also has a Christmas to-go option. Choose from oven-ready dishes like Brandt Farms prime rib roast, Nueske’s honey spiral cut ham, assorted dinner rolls and more. Last day to order online is December 19 for pick up on December 24.

5921 Valencia Cir
Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
(858) 756-1123
Visit Website

5. Ranch 45 Local Provisions

512 Via De La Valle Ste 102, Solana Beach, CA 92075
A whole apple pie with lattice top. Maraelia Romine/mindfulwithmarae

Solana Beach’s Ranch 45 has a little bit of everything to make your at-home holiday celebrations delicious. Place an order for entrees like herb-crusted prime rib, smoked turkey legs and smoked Cornish game hen plus a variety of sides. Complete your meal with a variety of desserts with pumpkin pie, pecan pie and apple crisp. Place your orders online until Sunday, December 19 at 4 p.m

512 Via De La Valle Ste 102
Solana Beach, CA 92075
(858) 461-0092
Visit Website

6. Addison Restaurant

5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Front entrance of Addison Addison

Addison is offering a grand feast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with chef Willliam Bradley crafting an eight-course tasting menu that incorporates luxurious ingredients like caviar and white truffles. Cost is $385 per person.

5200 Grand Del Mar Way
San Diego, CA 92130
(858) 314-1900
Visit Website

7. A.R. Valentien

11480 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
Craftsman-style dining room. AR Valentien

A.R. Valentien has a special four-course Christmas dinner planned. Also available on Christmas Eve, the menu includes a choice of prime rib roast, chimney smoked Cornish game hen, or caramelized sea scallops with dessert options ranging from parsnip cake to cranberry tart or mocha mousse. Cost is $130 per person or $65 for children under 12.

11480 N Torrey Pines Rd
La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 453-4420
Visit Website

8. Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa

9700 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037

Estancia’s Greenfinch Restaurant & Bar is serving on Christmas Eve meal from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Special holiday dishes include prime tomahawk steak, diver scallops, ceviche tostada, and saffron corn soup. For Christmas Day, the restaurant will also be offering a brunch from 8 am. to 2 p.m. Alongside their regular brunch menu, there will be bananas foster french toast and crab cake eggs Benedict.

9700 N Torrey Pines Rd
La Jolla, CA 92037
(855) 430-7503
Visit Website

9. La Valencia Hotel

1132 Prospect St, La Jolla, CA 92037

The Med at La Valencia has a Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meal planned. The three-course meal for both days includes Diestel smoked ham, butternut risotto, beef tenderloin, and more. Dessert is a choice of cheesecake, chocolate souffle cake or baked apple tartlet. Cost is $95 per person.

1132 Prospect St
La Jolla, CA 92037
(855) 476-6870
Visit Website

10. Giuseppe Restaurants and Catering

4901 Morena Blvd suite 804, San Diego, CA 92117

Select your holiday meal from a host of a la carte items that can be enjoyed at home. Highlights from the holiday menu include classic items like carved turkey breast, Chesapeake blue crab cakes, chilled jumbo shrimp, a selection of quiche, and more. Quantities are limited and phone orders must be placed by noon on December 17.

4901 Morena Blvd suite 804
San Diego, CA 92117
(858) 581-2205
Visit Website

11. JRDN Restaurant

723 Felspar St, San Diego, CA 92109
A slice of apple miso cheesecake. JRDN Restaurant

On Christmas Day, JRDN’s chef Stephen Gage is offering a medley of classic holiday dishes as part of its three-course meal from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting at $61. Menu highlights include half duck with cider reduction, spiced ham with pickled mustard, and prime rib. There’s also a special holiday dessert menu with treats like apple miso cheesecake, chocolate croissant bread pudding, and espresso martini creme brulee available now for brunch, lunch, and dinner.

723 Felspar St
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 270-5736
Visit Website

12. ARLO

500 Hotel Cir N, San Diego, CA 92108

You have both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to taste chef Josh Mouzakes’s holiday fare at Arlo. On the menu is air-dried Christmas goose and a Santa’s trio of tapas alongside restaurant regulars like lamb meatballs and woodfired flatbreads. View the entire menu online.

500 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
(619) 908-5058
Visit Website

13. Et Voilà! French Bistro

3015 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116

The Adams Avenue restaurant is offering a three-course holiday meal on Christmas and Christmas Eve that includes choices like wild mushroom soup, braised beef short rib, and mango and passion fruit parfait. Cost is $58 for adults and $21 for kids with optional wine pairings.

3015 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 209-7759
Visit Website

14. Juniper & Ivy

2228 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
An elegant dining room with brightly colored art on the walls. Juniper & Ivy

The kitchen at Juniper & Ivy, led again by executive chef Anthony Wells, has a delicious five-course Christmas Eve menu planned. Some highlights include oysters with caviar, pumpkin soup, chestnut agnolotti, and an entree selection of beef cheek bourguignon or scallops. Cost is $120 per guest. There’s also a vegan menu for $95 per guest.

2228 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 269-9036
Visit Website

15. Harbor's Edge

1380 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

The Sheraton is offering brunch buffets on Christmas and Christmas Eve that will offer breakfast pastries, Greek yogurt parfaits, granola and berries, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and plus stations featuring build-your-own omelets and waffles. The klds’ corner will serve scrambled eggs, chocolate chip pancakes, bacon, sausage and holiday cookies. Price is $35 per person; $19 for children ages six to 12; five and under is complimentary.

1380 Harbor Island Dr
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 291-2900

Related Maps

16. Kettner Exchange

2001 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
A dramatic wood sculpture above a fireplace in a bar and lounge. Kettner Exchange

Kettner Exchange has a Christmas Eve dinner that features five-courses, including celery root “hummus,” Liberty Farms duck confit, and roasted Alaskan black cod. Cost is $125 per person with optional $40 wine pairing.

2001 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 255-2001
Visit Website

17. Cafe Gratitude San Diego

1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

Cafe Gratitude is cooking up your favorite sides and desserts but with a vegan spin. Special holiday dishes to enjoy include raw mocha pie, cranberry roasted butternut squash with garnet yams, and maple miso Brussels sprouts. Last day to order is December 21.

1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 736-5077
Visit Website

18. Vistal Bar + Restaurant

901 Bayfront Ct Suite 1, San Diego, CA 92101
Two plates filled with food and a bottle of champagne. Kimberly Motos

Downtown’s Vistal is welcoming guests for a prix fix dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Choose from four entrees including a smoked holiday pork chop, a crispy skin salmon, roasted parsnip fondant or chateaubriand medallions. Dessert options include a chocolate tart and a gingerbread trifle. Cost is $75 for adults ($35 children) with an option to add a wine pairing for $35 more.

901 Bayfront Ct Suite 1
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 535-0485
Visit Website

19. Animae

969 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 92101
Variety of dishes spread around a circle. James Tran

Animae is accepting reservations for Christmas Eve. Head in for chef Tara Monsod’s specials like ginger chicken congee, roasted kabocha squash, and halibut cha ca. Dessert includes Mostra coffee chocolate mousse bar with taiyaki or a five-spice apple financier. Cost is $115 per person.

969 Pacific Hwy
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 432-1225
Visit Website

20. Serea Coastal Cuisine

1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118

Head to Hotel Del Coronado’s signature restaurant this holiday. The special holiday menu from chef JoJo Ruiz is available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and features a la carte items like a 24 oz. prime ribeye and a cranberry mousse dome for dessert.

1500 Orange Ave
Coronado, CA 92118
(619) 435-6611
Visit Website

Related Maps