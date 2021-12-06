Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Christmas and Christmas Eve in San Diego

Given the ongoing pandemic, Christmas in San Diego this year looks a little like 2020 except a lot more local restaurants are keeping their doors open for holiday dining. For those wanting to celebrate at home, some places are also offering takeout meals. Regardless of where you celebrate, choose from feasts that include traditional favorites and extravagant multi-course meals. This curated map isn’t an exhaustive list, so we encourage you to contact your favorite spot and inquire about their holiday celebration menus.

Note: map points are not ranked.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated , especially in areas with substantial transmission . The latest CDC guidance is here ; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.