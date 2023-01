Share All sharing options for: Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego

From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more.

Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots for chicken wings, whether you’re dining in or planning for an at-home feast.