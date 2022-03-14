15 California Burritos to Try Right Now in San Diego

Share All sharing options for: 15 California Burritos to Try Right Now in San Diego

15 California Burritos to Try Right Now in San Diego

Share All sharing options for: 15 California Burritos to Try Right Now in San Diego

Mention adding French fries to a burrito to someone from the Bay Area or Texas — anywhere really — and their reaction will surely be one of confusion. But whoever thinks carne asada and French fries don’t belong together surely forgets that meat and potatoes are a universal pairing.

Despite the raised eyebrows from those not in the know, the California burrito was created here and is arguably San Diego’s most well-known dish.

And just like every real San Diegan knows where to find the best parking spots at the beach and which surface street routes to take to avoid afternoon traffic on the 805, every true local has a favorite spot for California burritos. The list below features some of our top picks.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.