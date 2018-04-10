38 Essential Restaurants in San Diego, Summer 2021

San Diego’s essential eateries across an of array of cuisines, neighborhoods, and price points — even during the pandemic

Presenting San Diego’s updated Eater 38, your answer to any question that begins, “Can you recommend a restaurant?”

This standout group of 38 must-try restaurants reflects the best of our diverse dining culture and is meant to cover the city of San Diego and beyond while spanning a range of price points and neighborhoods.

With every update, Eater San Diego adds a few restaurants that have newly become eligible or have stepped up their game. As such, a few restaurants are retired from the map each quarter — not necessarily forever — to make room.

Restaurants on this list must be open for six months to be qualify for consideration. For buzz on newer restaurants, check out our monthly Eater heatmap.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers.

Restaurants are located in geographic order, from north to south.

If your favorite restaurant isn’t on list, send us a note nominating it for inclusion; we’ll be posting updated versions of the Eater 38 map throughout the year.

