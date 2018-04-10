 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Plate of grilled skirt steak with crispy chimichurri potatoes, confit shallot and tomato from the Rose Wine Bar
Grilled skirt steak with crispy chimichurri potatoes, confit shallot and tomato from the Rose Wine Bar
The Rose Wine Bar/Facebook

38 Essential Restaurants in San Diego, Summer 2021

San Diego’s essential eateries across an of array of cuisines, neighborhoods, and price points — even during the pandemic

by Candice Woo Updated
Presenting San Diego’s updated Eater 38, your answer to any question that begins, “Can you recommend a restaurant?”

This standout group of 38 must-try restaurants reflects the best of our diverse dining culture and is meant to cover the city of San Diego and beyond while spanning a range of price points and neighborhoods.

With every update, Eater San Diego adds a few restaurants that have newly become eligible or have stepped up their game. As such, a few restaurants are retired from the map each quarter — not necessarily forever — to make room.

Restaurants on this list must be open for six months to be qualify for consideration. For buzz on newer restaurants, check out our monthly Eater heatmap.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers.

Restaurants are located in geographic order, from north to south.

If your favorite restaurant isn’t on list, send us a note nominating it for inclusion; we’ll be posting updated versions of the Eater 38 map throughout the year.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Dija Mara

232 S Coast Hwy
Oceanside, CA 92054
(760) 231-5376
Helping to kickstart the culinary evolution of Oceanside, the restaurant has attracted the attention of the Michelin Guide, which honored it as a 2020 “new discovery” along with four other San Diego restaurants. The restaurant conveys the complex flavors of Southeast Asian cuisine through its interpretation of some of the area’s signature dishes.

2. Wrench and Rodent

1815 S Coast Hwy
Oceanside, CA 92054
(760) 271-0531
Another standout in Oceanside, sushi spot Wrench and Rodent showcases chef/owner Davin Waite’s unique skills with foraging and far-out flavor innovations. Though his path veers from traditional sushi to include unconventional rolls and creative sauces, Waite is uncompromising in his care for ingredients.

3. Jeune et Jolie

2659 State St Suite 102
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 637-5266
Chic to the max, the second Carlsbad restaurant from the team behind Campfire is a modern French restaurant seen through a SoCal lens. An enviable open kitchen is the sparkling stage, turning out a sophisticated but not at all stuffy four-course menu that’s quickly become an industry favorite. Last fall, the restaurant welcomed a new chef, Eric Bost, of the once-lauded Auburn in Los Angeles.

4. Campfire

2725 State St
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 637-5121
Jeune et Jolie’s casual sibling is now overseen by chef Eric Bost. At this sincere charmer, wood-fired cookery permeates every aspect of the menu, including the creative cocktails. Smoked and grilled meats, seafood, and vegetables are showcased in an atmosphere that’s equally suited for date night or family dinners.

5. Market Restaurant & Bar

3702 Via De La Valle
Del Mar, CA 92014
(858) 523-0007
Chef/owner Carl Schroeder, whose extensive culinary experience includes working with famed chef Michael Mina and Bradley Ogden, has kept the longstanding restaurant open while remaining faithful to a hyper-seasonal cooking style inspired by local farms including the nearby Alice Waters-endorsed Chino Farm. The restaurant is now offering a reservation-only, three-course tasting menu in the dining room while the bar and lounge are open for walk-ins.

6. Addison Restaurant

5200 Grand Del Mar Way
San Diego, CA 92130
(858) 314-1900
After pivoting to a take-away for the first time, San Diego’s only Michelin-starred restaurant has thankfully returned to full service with chef/director William Bradley and team back to offering its elaborate five or ten course chef’s tasting dinners.

7. A.R. Valentien

11480 N Torrey Pines Rd
La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 777-6635
The signature restaurant of The Lodge at Torrey Pines transcends hotel dining by a mile. Here, executive chef Jeff Jackson and chef de cuisine Kelli Crosson collaborate on impeccably sourced farm-to-table cooking, featuring dishes like housemade terrines, Liberty Duck breast and leg confit, and beets with pistachio butter, in a warm and welcoming Craftsman-style dining room.

8. Galaxy Taco

2259 Avenida De La Playa
La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 228-5655
With a culinary program led by executive chef Christine Rivera that hinges on its labor-intensive masa production, Galaxy continues to be a leader among modern Mexican eateries and is known for its regular guest chef collaborations.

9. George's At The Cove

1250 Prospect St
La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 454-4244
This three-floor stunner offers choose-your-own-adventure dining. Though its fine dining lower level restaurant is temporarily closed, George’s still offers top-notch views and food at its rooftop terrace and craft cocktail-focused gastrobar. As San Diego’s top supporter of Chino Farms, the ingredients are impeccable, and executive chef/partner Trey Foshee is one of the city’s most admired chefs.

10. Nine-Ten Restaurant and Bar

910 Prospect St
La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 964-5400
San Diego has several stellar hotel restaurants and this is one of them. The La Jolla restaurant, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is helmed by longtime executive Jason Knibb who admired by the food-obsessed and other local chefs for his precise and never pretentious California cuisine. Check out his signature dish, the Jamaican jerk pork belly.

11. Yakitori Hino

7420 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 880-6048
An under-the-radar spot beloved by the industry, Yakitori Hino features exemplary grilled skewers like those found at sister restaurant Yakitori Taisho, offering a range of small izakaya-style plates and plenty of sake, soju, and beer.

12. Menya Ultra

8199 Clairemont Mesa Blvd m
San Diego, CA 92111
(858) 571-2010
This Japanese transplant with multiple locations has garnered national attention thanks to masterful bowls of ramen, set apart by a signature tonkotsu broth that rich but not overly heavy and noodles made in-house that have near-perfect pull and chew.

13. Wayfarer Bread & Pastry

5525 La Jolla Blvd
La Jolla, CA 92037
When it set up shop in the quiet coastal community of Bird Rock in 2018, Wayfarer brought the beach its first real-deal bakery. Established by owner and master baker Crystal White, it’s become a destination worth trekking to for its flaky pastries sweetened with local produce and sturdy-crusted loaves made of heirloom grains.

14. The Fishery

5040 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 272-9985
For a city of its size, San Diego has too few restaurants dedicated to showcasing local seafood and the bounty of the West Coast. This Pacific Beach stalwart, which recently got a makeover, is a seafood distributor, retail market, restaurant, and cocktail bar in one.

15. Sushi Ota

4529 Mission Bay Dr
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 270-5670
Venerable sushi master/owner Yukito Ota has trained many of the city’s top sushi chefs and still presides over a sushi bar that serves one of the top omakase experiences in town from an unassuming space in a Pacific Beach strip mall.

16. SOICHI

2121 Adams Ave
San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 677-2220
This intimate, family-run Adams Avenue sushi bar, which has recognized by the Michelin guide, offers a multi-course omakase experience from master sushi chef Sochi Kadoya and a well-curated sake selection.

17. Et Voilà!

3015 Adams Ave #103
San Diego, CA 92116
(619) 209-7759
This neighborhood bistro, run by a veteran of the city’s best French restaurants, has charm for days. Its relaxed bar and comfortable dining room are a fine setting for French classics that include made-to-order sky-high souffles.

18. Fort Oak

1011 Fort Stockton Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 722-3398
The sophomore entry from Trust Restaurant is already a staple in Mission Hills, offering up a range of experiences via its relaxed cocktail bar or upscale dining room.

19. Sushi Tadokoro

2244 San Diego Ave
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 297-0298
Recognized by the prestigious Michelin Guide, this temple of seafood in Old Town tops many sushi aficionados’ lists for its adherence to traditional Japanese style and technique featuring well-crated nigiri sushi. The restaurant setting is spare, but there’s fireworks on the plate.

20. Tribute Pizza

3077 North Park Way
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 450-4505
Though it was initially built to honor some of the world’s great pizzerias, the North Park eatery has carved out a highly-respected identity that may inspire tributes of its own. Its accomplished “Neo-Neapolitan” pies are often topped with farmer’s market produce.

21. Trust Restaurant

3752 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 795-6901
This stylish independent restaurant, an Eater Award-winner, has handily sustained its success over the years and spawned a growing hospitality empire, is overseen by hard-working chef/co-owner Brad Wise.

22. Wine Vault & Bistro

3731 India St
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 295-3939
The unique format of this atypical restaurant allows the kitchen to change its menu daily and offer seasonal, creative plates at accessible prices. Operating regularly Thursday through Saturday, the wine bar and shop serve three and five-course set menus and features winemaker dinners on other nights of the week.

23. Cori Pastificio Trattoria

2977 Upas St
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 573-6159
The first solo restaurant from popular chef Accursio Lota has been well-received by locals as well as the international culinary community. The cozy North Park eatery, where the chef celebrates his Sicilian heritage, has been honored by Gambero Rosso, an Italian food and wine magazine.

24. Starlite

3175 India St
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 358-9766
Nearly 15 years ago, Starlite helped locally kickstart the concept of a craft cocktail bar that also serves great food and it’s still one of San Diego’s best practitioners of the combo.

25. CUCINA Urbana

505 Laurel St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 239-2222
Tables at this well-established Bankers Hill spot are still some of the most sought-after in town thanks to a shareable Italian-inspired menu that’s both modern and familiar.

26. The Rose Wine Bar

2219 30th St
San Diego, CA 92104
(619) 281-0718
The neighborhood favorite spent 2020 enhancing its offerings, from adding lunch service to expanding its seasonal dinner menu, tacking on a full cocktail list, and even opening an adjacent bakery. A longtime champion of the natural wine scene, it’s also the best place in town to taste and buy local wine.

27. Juniper & Ivy

2228 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 269-9036
The acclaimed Little Italy restaurant enters its next chapter under Jason Franey, a veteran of Campton Place and Eleven Madison Park and former recipient of the Food & Wine’s “Best New Chef” award during his tenure at Canlis in Seattle.

28. Herb & Wood

2210 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 955-8495
With local celeb chef Brian Malarkey at the helm, Herb & Wood is a stunning spot to see-and-be-seen, but it has also managed to become one of the city’s top destinations for thoughtful yet accessible dining.

29. Kettner Exchange

2001 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 255-2001
Executive chef Brian Redzikowski shines brightest at his Chef’s Table experience, when he can fully tap into his culinary depths, but the well-trained chef’s Asian-inflected a la carte menu is also consistently tasty and thoughtful.

30. Born and Raised

1909 India St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 202-4577
This Little Italy steakhouse is firmly on its way to becoming a classic. Thrill to Caesar salads, omelets, and steak tartare made tableside followed by luxurious cuts of dry aged beef cut to order, prized Wagyu beef grilled on Japanese charcoal, and retro hits like Tournedos Rossini and Steak Diane. 

31. Civico 1845

1845 India St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 431-5990
This warmly-welcoming restaurant, on of the anchors of Little Italy offers menu of Southern Italian seafood dishes made with local ingredients as well as modern innovations on Italian classics using vegan and gluten-free ingredients.

32. Morning Glory

550 W Date St
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 629-0302
This could be the only Michelin-recognized brunch spot in existence. It’s certainly in a category of its own, serving an internationally-inspired breakfast menu and commendable cocktails in a pink-hued, fantastical setting.

33. KINDRED

1503 30th St
San Diego, CA 92102
(619) 546-9653
This South Park rebel makes its mark with the rarely-seen pairing of top-notch craft cocktails with a chef-powered, vegan menu. Add a dose of seriously eye-catching design and you’ve got a winner.

34. Buona Forchetta

3001 Beech St
San Diego, CA 92102
(619) 381-4844
With outposts throughout San Diego, the flagship location of this friendly, family-owned Italian restaurant remains the most beloved. Regulars rave about the pizzas that emerge from its signature gold-tiled ovens as well as the pastas, both are also available gluten-free.

35. Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop

640 Tenth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
(619) 450-5880
This enduring East Village steakhouse, still gleaming from a recent expansion and remodel, serves contemporary American cuisine from longtime chef Victor H. Jimenez. The best seat might be at the chef’s counter, where you can watch the kitchen while enjoying a multi-course meal.

36. Serea Coastal Cuisine

1500 Orange Ave
Coronado, CA 92118
(619) 435-6611
The anchor restaurant at the iconic Hotel del Coronado is also a showcase for the region’s best seafood. Chef JoJo Ruiz (Lionfish, Ironside) has a long history of supporting local fisherman, whose fresh catch is cooked whole and served tableside just steps from the beach.

37. Aqui Es Texcoco

520 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91910
(619) 427-4045
This Chula Vista fixture is a frequent stop for locals and a temple to traditional lamb borrego, cooked slowly until succulent and served in simple, tasty preparations, from tacos to flautas. Adventurous diners might try the whole roasted lamb head.

38. Tuetano Taqueria

143 W San Ysidro Blvd
San Ysidro, CA 92173
(619) 856-7013
Attracting fans from both side of the border, this modest eatery has earned Michelin acclaim for its celebrated specialty, Mexican birria, showcased in mind-blowing tacos gilded with unctuous bone marrow. Grab a taco now before the restaurant moves to a new location in Old Town.

