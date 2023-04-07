 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Now, You Can Follow Eater San Diego on Instagram

Share your best food photos with us

by Candice Woo
A dish of fish ceviche.
Red snapper ceviche from Barracruda.
Kimberly Motos

Did you know that you can follow Eater San Diego on Instagram? We’ll be sharing up-to-date dining news, eye-catching drinks and dishes around the city, and images from some of San Diego’s most gorgeous dining rooms, as well as highlighting the city’s hot new restaurants, and pretty much anything else that one can find in San Diego’s thrilling dining scene.

And of course, we’d love to see what you’re eating. Tag your best food photos with #EaterSanDiego. We’ll also be keeping an eye out for strong debates in the comments. If you’ve got opinions about the city’s dining scene, share them with us on Instagram!

Without further ado, it’s time to smash that follow button and start sharing your photos with Eater San Diego.

