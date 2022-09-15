Where to Find Rosh Hashanah Dinners in San Diego, 2022

September 25 through September 27 marks the two-day observance of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year. The high holiday is often celebrated with family and friends around tables full of savory and sweet delights, from braised brisket and herby roasted carrots to apple challah and honey cake. This year, a number of restaurants, delis, and bakeries are offering special meals and holiday foods, with pre-ordering available for dine-in or takeout to enjoy at home. Read on for where to find Rosh Hashanah dinners and more in 2022.

Elijah’s

The restaurant is offering a Rosh Hashanah dinner special for dine-in service, which can also be pre-ordered for takeout and picked up on September 25 or 26. For $28.95, the multi-course meal includes several appetizer choices, matzo ball soup, and either beef brisket, roast chicken, or salmon for the main course along with sides and sponge cake or honey cake. The caterer and deli also has a large selection of a la carte to-go items for the holiday, from chopped liver and potato kugel to latkes and chocolate macaroons.

D.Z. Akin’s

Priced at $29.95 for adults and $19.95 for children under 12, the 42-year-old restaurant’s Rosh Hashanah dinner can also be ordered to-go on September 25 or 26. The four-course meal includes a stuffed cabbage roll entree option, paired with noodle kugel and carrot tzimmes. Its a la carte list includes everything needed for a holiday feast, including whole chickens for sharing, quarts of matzo ball soup, and challah bread topped with sesame seeds or sweetened with raisins.

Milton’s

The Del Mar landmark is now taking orders for its Rosh Hashanah takeout dinner, a family-style feast for $39.95 that includes the choice between matzo ball or sweet and sour cabbage soup and potato pancakes or roasted potatoes as well as dessert. A la carte options range from lox, whitefish salad, and bagels to pints of homemade chicken broth and assorted rugelach and butter cookies.

Ben & Ester’s

The Portland-based vegan Jewish deli has a recently-opened Oceanside outpost that joins its existing location in the College area. Though it’s not doing any special meals for Rosh Hashanah, its menu is full of foods appropriate for a holiday celebration, from a variety of bagels and vegan cream cheese schmears to vegan lox and whitefish and vegan versions. Limited edition items will include a giant ceremonial challah bun and a fruit salad with apples and pomegranate, which will available through Yom Kippur.

SuzieCakes

The One Paseo location of the popular bakery has a host of sweet treats available for pre-order, including a nine-inch flourless chocolate cake and flourless chocolate cupcakes crowned with vanilla buttercream. Also up for grabs are flourless peanut butter cookies, available through September 25 and a whole crumble-topped apple pie that will be on the menu until October 2.