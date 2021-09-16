Share All sharing options for: North Park’s Newest Bottle Shop Is an Oasis of Hard-to-Find Gin and Natural Wine

Coming in at a compact 150-square-feet, the latest bottle shop to land on the 30th Street corridor is an oasis in a neighborhood that’s virtually drenched in craft beer. Bodega Rosette opens Thursday, September 16, just in time for North Park’s weekly afternoon farmers market.

Created by the team behind the Rose Wine Bar in South Park, the store is dedicated to small-batch gin and natural wine, beverages that are the focus of Mabel’s Gone Fishing, the owners’ upcoming gin and tonic bar, or as they’re calling it a gintoneria, that will serve a range of G&Ts along with other gin-based drinks and a selection of seasonal pintxos and tapas.

Assembled by spirits buyer Erin Rea, formerly of San Francisco hospitality group Back of the House, Inc. and the Rose’s wine pros — co-owner Chelsea Coleman and certified sommelier Alicia Davis — the collection includes terroir-driven gins from small producers and hard-to-find bottles like a Japanese gin flavored with real mandarin oranges and a cashew-infused Indian gin, plus natural wine from regions with Mediterranean climates that include bottles from the San Diego area as well as South Africa, Australia, France, and Italy.

Bodega Rosette will also offer a quarterly gin and tonic club, providing a bottle of gin and the required mixers and botanicals for its members. Priced at $75, the first run of the club features Ebra Gin and will include an in-person tasting with its distiller and a complimentary tote with the shop’s logo.

The store is currently stocking drink-friendly snacks such as marinated olives and nuts as well as baguettes from Secret Sister, its brand new South Park bakery, but when Mabel’s opens in December it will also serve bodega-style sandwiches and other bites.

Bodega Rosette. 3772 30th Street. open noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.