An East Village Bakery Sensation Secures a New Permanent Home

A well-loved bakery born in an East Village loft is reopening in mid-May in a much larger space. Izola has found a permanent location just a few blocks from its original spot on 13th Street, where the cottage business got its start during the pandemic by lowering baked goods out of a third-floor window.

Following its June 2020 debut, the bakery quickly became a sensation, using ingredients like Normandy butter and Valrhona Grand Cru dark chocolate to create its acclaimed croissants and sourdough bread. For months, co-owners Jeffrey Brown and Jenny Chen have searched for a new location to accommodate their growing operation.

Izola is renovating its new East Village storefront along Fault Line Park into a bakery and cafe. The site, spanning 4,200 square feet with ample outdoor seating, has been occupied by several restaurants over the years — most recently Modbom and its basement lounge, the Acid Vault. Redubbed the Izola Vault, the downstairs area will house a prep kitchen and host special croissant tastings, and the cafe’s indoor space will also be available to rent for private events.

Co-owner Jeffrey Brown tells Eater that “the vision for the new menu is to stay close to the croissant and sourdough genre.” While the traditional croissants that put Izola on the map (original, chocolate, almond, Moroccan black olive chocolate, and Tahitian vanilla) will remain, Brown has been developing new recipes that push the envelope of what a croissant can be.

One future flavor is a ramen croissant where the dough is mixed with miso, mustard greens, and a shot of ramen broth. Other savory options include bibimbap, bulgogi, chicken cordon bleu, and a carnitas croissant dusted with chicharrones. Sweeter options will include a s’more croissant featuring house-made marshmallows and melted chocolate and a date shake croissant with Medjool date ice cream, nuts, and dates baked into the pastry. “It’ll be a fully integrated flavor journey,” promises Brown.

At the beginning of each month, a new flavor will drop. “We plan on keeping our menu tight. If something stays, something has to go,” says Brown. “We’re striving for focused perfection.”

Also in the works is Izola Main, a “dough innovation center” that will be headquartered in City Heights. Construction is expected to begin in six to 12 months, with the facility fully operational in 18 to 24 months. Brown tells Eater that the zero-emission bakery will also be a training center as Izola ramps up production to distribute across Southern California.