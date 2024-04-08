Who Makes the Dreamiest Flan in San Diego?

Welcome to Ask Eater, a column from Eater San Diego where we answer specific or baffling restaurant requests from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit your burning questions and solicit recommendations via email to sandiego@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.”

Dear Eater San Diego,

When chatting with friends about our favorite desserts, the question “What do you crave?” was met with the usual — chocolate, cheesecake, tiramisu, or crème brûlée — but one couple offered up an unexpected answer: flan.

Their rule is always to order flan if a restaurant offers it on the dessert menu. Flan, in their eyes, is so much more than an afterthought on a taco shop menu but a delightful treat to be gleefully tasted in all its variations.

Our friends have fallen in love with the flan at Kingfisher but there must be other excellent flans in San Diego. My boyfriend and I would love to treat this couple to a flan-tastic evening, but we’re unsure where to find the next delectable flan. Could you help us?

Thank you,

A few flan-atics

Hello, fellow flan-atics!

We are huge fans of flan and agree that the version at Kingfisher in Golden Hill is pretty perfect; there would surely be an outcry if the modern Vietnamese restaurant removed the now-iconic dessert from the menu. The banh flan, or Vietnamese crème caramel, was developed by co-owner Ky Phan and chef Derek Feldman with a combo of milk, heavy cream, and condensed milk for a sublimely silky custard and its just-sweet-enough sauce, made with black sugar and coffee from famous Vietnamese brand Trung Nguyen, is offset by salted miso cream. Pro tip: ask for a traditional topping of crushed ice for a refreshing, cooling bite.

The Lafayette Hotel, Eater’s award-winner for Best Night Out, is also home to a top-notch flan. Found at Mexican hotspot Quixote, the flan Oaxaqueño is a nostalgic dish for executive chef José Cepeda, who says he’s finally perfected his recipe for an ultra-smooth and creamy flan. Cepeda incorporates a bit of smoky mezcal into the custard mix and the caramel, serving the flan with a sprinkling of cacao soil made from cacao nibs, puffed amaranth, pepitas, candied hazelnuts, shaved Oaxacan chocolate, and sesame seeds for textural contrast.

For dinner parties at home, consider the take on flan pâtissier, also known as Parisian flan, from Bonjour Patisserie, the farmers’ market favorite that recently opened a French cafe in Little Italy. Owner and head pastry chef Romain Mores offers the sliceable French custard tart, baked in a flaky, croissant-like crust, in standard and vegan versions flavored with Tahitian vanilla plus an option made with pistachio custard.

Sweetened with condensed milk, Brazilian-style flan is the specialty of It’s Pudim, a cottage business run by Paula Damiao out of her Bay Park home. Along with other Brazilian desserts, Damiao does individual and shareable portions of pudim in flavors like coconut, passion fruit, lemon, and dulce de leche.

Happy flan-ing,

Eater San Diego