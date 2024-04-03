Animae’s Tara Monsod Named a 2024 James Beard Award Finalist

This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced its full list of James Beard Awards finalists, including the nominees for Outstanding Restaurateur, Best New Restaurant, and the regional Best Chef awards. The list was whittled down from a long list of semifinalists released in January.

Moving from the larger group of semifinalists onto the short list of finalists in the Best Chef: California category is San Diego’s own Tara Monsod of Animae, who is joined by fellow California chefs Geoff Davis (Burdell in Oakland), Rogelio Garcia (Auro in Calistoga), Lord Maynard Llera (Kuya Lord in LA) and Buu “Billy” Ngo (Kru in Sacramento) in competition for the ultimate title.

When reached for comment, Monsod shared, “I really have no words to truly express how I’m feeling, I’m grateful and honored for the recognition. I couldn’t have done any of this without the support from my incredible team, family, friends, and community. This is only the beginning, we’re going to keep pushing the culture and industry forward.”

The final winners in the restaurant and chef Awards categories will be revealed at a gala ceremony in Chicago on June 10.

In addition to running Animae, Monsod is also prepping to take on the executive chef role at Le Coq, a modern French steakhouse coming to La Jolla from Puffer Malarkey Collective (Animae, Herb & Wood). A rep for the restaurant tells Eater that its opening is currently slated for June.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2024. All editorial content is produced independently of the James Beard Foundation.