Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles Could Finally Open in the Next Few Months

We’ve all been here before, but after eight long years of waiting it’s looking like Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles might actually be on its way to opening right here in San Diego. After pausing construction on its site in Barrio Logan at the end of 2022, the legendary soul food establishment has restarted work on its National Avenue property in earnest.

Eater has been following this story since February 2016, after officially confirming the rumor that Roscoe’s was scouting for locations in San Diego. Later that year, news broke that the company had found a home at the corner of National and Sigsbee in Barrio Logan, on a 17,500-square-foot site that would include a parking lot. But hopes were dashed in 2017, when the Southern California chain put the San Diego project on hold to focus on other ventures.

Activity picked back up again in 2021, and by 2022 it seemed like we were well and truly going to be able to dive into Roscoe’s menu of Southern classics, which includes breakfast specials, chicken tenders, and its famous fried chicken and waffles served with sides like grits, mac and cheese, and greens. At the time, Roscoe’s owner Herb Hudson, who founded the restaurant in 1975, told Eater, “My goal is to provide as much employment as I can; the more opportunities I create the more fulfilled I am,” saying that “San Diego is one of the best markets in the nation and of course everybody needs a Roscoe’s.”

Realtor Adolfo Moreno, who facilitated Roscoe’s purchase of the Barrio Logan location, tells Eater that Hudson has confirmed that construction on the site is moving forward quickly, with the aim of opening (fingers crossed) within the next few months. In addition to its own parking lot, the 6,000-square-foot restaurant will include a rooftop dining deck.