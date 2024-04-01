All the Intel About China Max Restaurant’s Return to Convoy

More details have been revealed regarding the rebirth of China Max, which is currently slated to reopen by August 2024. While the long-standing restaurant, destroyed in a devasting fire in 2020, featured dim sum daily until 3 p.m., its next iteration will return with made-to-order dim sum offered from the morning through dinner service along with a menu of dishes that present an elevated take on Chinese cuisine.

The new owners behind China Max are working closely with the original owner, Cindy Woo, who founded the landmark Convoy District restaurant with her husband in 1983. Although Woo initially intended to rebuild and reopen the restaurant, she and her husband ultimately sold the business to a group that owns the nearby Cantonese restaurant Taste of Hong Kong. When China Max relaunches later this summer, many of its former chefs, managers, and waitstaff are also planning to return.

With extensive restaurant experience behind them, the team includes Shuai Liu and Yingkang Lu, a UCSD grad whose family runs several large catering halls in Wuhan. A third partner, Yukun Sun, owns several restaurants and karaoke bars in China including an elegant, high-end Chinese restaurant in Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan province. The group tells Eater that they’re so excited to be able to bring back China Max, knowing how well-loved it was in the community.

Their multi-million remodel of the two-level restaurant will include a main dining room on the first floor and an upstairs area that can be rented out for banquets, weddings, and celebrations for up to 300 people. In addition to bringing back all the classic seafood and Cantonese dishes that China Max was known for, the owners — who have been traveling to Chinese restaurants in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas to research what else they can bring to San Diego guests — will also offer a fine-dining tasting menu experience with wine pairings.

The group says they intend to open more Chinese establishments in San Diego, including an incoming dumpling spot in North County. Two of the three owners also currently operate Kanpai BBQ in Kearny Mesa. With the return of China Max and its Cantonese menu, the team tells Eater that they’re planning on changing the focus of Taste of Hong Kong. Though that’s still in development, it could pivot to a modern version of a cha chaan teng, the Western-influenced style of cafe with a long history in Hong Kong food culture.