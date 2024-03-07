 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Delightful French Pastry Shop Puts Down Roots in Little Italy

Bonjour Patisserie expands from farmers markets into a charming cafe

by Candice Woo
An assortment of desserts.
An assortment of desserts.
Bonjour Patisserie

A French bakery that’s a popular vendor at San Diego’s most prominent farmers’ markets has graduated to its first storefront. Bonjour Patisserie is the brainchild of founder and head pastry chef Romain Mores, whose love of cooking started in his grandmother’s kitchen in Bordeaux, France. Mores pursued a baking internship when he was in middle school, working as a pastry apprentice until moving to San Diego at the age of 21.

In 2020, Mores and his wife, Marissa, launched the bakery out of a commercial kitchen, making cakes and special desserts for events and weddings and running stalls at local markets including North Park and Mission Valley. Mores tells Eater that they’ll keep up a presence at the weekly Little Italy and Hillcrest markets but their main focus will be the new Little Italy cafe that recently opened at the base of the Continental Lofts building.

A chef stands with his arms crossed.
Chef Romain Mores.
Westlund Photography

Open Tuesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until they sell out, the pastry counter is stocked with Bonjour Patisserie’s extensive selection of pastries and breads, both sweet and savory, including almond or chocolate croissants, apple or brie and fig jam danishes, and prosciutto and cheese-stuffed baguettes as well as individual and large-format desserts ranging from macarons and raspberry tarts to flan Parisien and French strawberry cake.

The bakery also offers gluten-free and vegan versions of many of its products

In addition to coffee and tea, Mores tells Eater that they’re hoping to pour beer and wine eventually, allowing the cafe to offer mimosas at brunch or beverage pairings with desserts in the evenings.

A pistachio choux.
A pistachio choux.
Bonjour Patisserie

Bonjour Patisserie

320 W Cedar Street, San Diego CA 92101, San Diego, CA 92101

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

San Diego’s Best Yakitori Chef Is Opening a Restaurant on Convoy

By Candice Woo

Drew Deckman On How His New San Diego Restaurant Will Differ From the Chef’s Valle Home

By Candice Woo

Barrio Logan’s Beloved Burger Shop Expands to Normal Heights

By Helen I. Hwang

Herb & Wood Shuffles Chefs and Hosts Guy Fieri

By Candice Woo

Here Are Five New Restaurants Coming to San Diego

By Candice Woo

Long Story Short Chef Elliott Townsend Is Joining the Fishery in Pacific Beach

By Candice Woo