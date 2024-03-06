 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

San Diego’s Best Yakitori Chef Is Opening a Restaurant on Convoy

Yakitori Tsuta will offer an omakase-style menu

by Candice Woo
The front door of a Japanese restaurant.
Yakitori Hino.
Candice Woo

The Japanese chef whose cooking skills have elevated Yakitori Hino to the Eater 38 for several years running is moving on to launch his own restaurant. Tatsuro Tsuchiya will be leaving his post behind the grill of the Clairemont Mesa Boulevard yakitori-ya by the end of March to focus on building out Yakitori Tsuta, which he’s hoping to open by this June or July in Kearny Mesa.

It’s landing in a Convoy Street-facing storefront within Sunrise Towne Centre, the complex that also houses Nijiya Market and Wa Dining Okan, where it replaces a recently shuttered Korean hot dog spot.

A Japanese man stands in front of a wall.
Chef Tatsuro Tsuchiya.
Candice Woo

Originally from Japan’s Fukuoka Prefecture, Tsuchiya spent seven years working at Yakitori Yakyudori and four years at the Michelin-starred Sushi Tadokoro before taking over the kitchen at Hino, which is one of just a few local yakitori shops that grills its skewers over binchotan, a charcoal traditionally used in Japanese cooking that requires more attention and expertise. Most of them are owned by Masashi Nabeta, whose collection of restaurants includes Hino, Taisho, and Yakuyudori, and who is also one of Tsuchiya’s investors.

Tsuchiya tells Eater that he will be remodeling the new Convoy space to resemble a sleek, high-end sushi bar with a limited number of counter seats and perhaps just one table. Named after the Japanese word for ivy, the individual components of the kanji character for Tsuta also mean vegetable and chicken, which will be the focus of the restaurant’s omakase-style menu. Spanning 15 to 18 courses, it will include appetizers featuring seasonal produce — the chef is a regular at Chino Farm — along with soup, a succession of yakitori (Tsuchiya expertly grills everything from chicken hearts and chicken thighs to chicken veins, chicken gizzards, and tsukune, or chicken meatballs), plus rice or noodles and dessert.

Yakitori Tsuta

3860 Convoy Street, Suite 100 , San Diego, CA 92111

