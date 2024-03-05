Drew Deckman On How His New San Diego Restaurant Will Differ From the Chef’s Valle Home

After eight years of being attached to various projects in San Diego, acclaimed chef Drew Deckman will finally open his first stateside restaurant here in North Park this May. Originally called Watershed, the three-level University Avenue restaurant is now debuting under a new name, 31ThirtyOne.

The Georgia-born Deckman spent over a decade working in Europe, cooking alongside masters like Paul Bocuse and earning a Michelin star at Restaurant Vitus in Germany before landing in Baja’s Valle de Guadalupe where he operates Deckman’s en el Mogor with his wife, co-owner Paulina Deckman.

The new restaurant will carry on the same sustainably-minded commitment as his culinary home in the Mexican wine region — 31ThirtyOne will be donating one percent of its monthly revenue to Zero Foodprint, a non-profit that helps local farms implement regenerative farming practices — but Deckman tells Eater that he is not exporting the Baja experience to San Diego.

Save for shellfish from Baja and salt sourced in San Felipe, the chef says that the North Park restaurant will revolve around the area producers, from farmers to fishermen, and ranchers, that he’s gotten to know over his years of doing events in and around San Diego. 31ThirtyOne will also have its own garden in Ramona.

And while his Valle restaurant is awesomely rustic with its outdoor kitchen and hay bale-constructed dining room, the San Diego restaurant and its dishes will be more refined, though the kitchen will have a custom grill where Deckman can do the live fire cooking that has become his signature.

Megan Power of local Workind Studio (Marisi) is designing the 4,200 square-foot space, whose ground floor will include a 52-seat dining room, an eight-seat bar, and a 10-seat chef’s counter and oyster bar where Deckman plans to serve a special tasting menu. More seating will be available on the second level as well as the rooftop patio and bar.

Deckman says the wine list will include wines that he makes himself in the Valle, along with California wines from here to just north of the Central Coast. The bars will also offer a good selection of non-alcoholic cocktails.

With 31ThirtyOne as his first entry into the U.S., the chef tells Eater that he’s hoping to open more ventures under the Deckman’s Restaurants umbrella in San Diego and elsewhere in California.