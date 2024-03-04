Barrio Logan’s Beloved Burger Shop Expands to Normal Heights

One of San Diego’s essential burger shops is launching its second location this Wednesday, March 6 in Normal Heights. Hayes Burger, which opened in 2020 on Logan Avenue near Barrio Logan’s Chicano Park, was immediately embraced by the neighborhood and the burger-loving public for its tasty smash burgers, simply dressed with fresh lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce.

Its new restaurant on Adams Avenue will retain the same streamlined menu — just a burger, a cheeseburger, and a double cheeseburger made with USDA prime Angus chuck beef patties sandwiched in brioche buns. Customers can request mustard fried patties or the addition of chopped chiles gueros, which also top the popular Jimi (Hendrix) spicy fries. And don’t miss the housemade habanero ketchup.

“We had been casually looking for a second location because we were ready to expand. As soon as we heard about this spot on Adams, we didn’t hesitate. We love the neighborhood. It’s a perfect fit for us,” co-owner Jose Honold tells Eater. Honold grew up grilling burgers at his grandfather’s restaurant, Burgers and Beer in El Centro, and currently operates Hayes Burger with partners Alejandro Ballesteros and Ernesto Villaneuva.

Like in Barrio Logan, the Normal Heights space is decorated with works by artists local to San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico. With more indoor and outdoor seating than its original outpost, the Adams Avenue restaurant also has a secret patio behind its kitchen.

The partners intend on bringing their burgers to even more areas of San Diego. “We are definitely looking to open more in the future when the time is right,” says Honold.