Herb & Wood Shuffles Chefs and Hosts Guy Fieri

As Herb & Wood heads into its eighth year of operation in Little Italy, executive chef Carlos Anthony is moving out of the kitchen to help longtime mentor Brian Malarkey build a new empire. Anthony’s next role is as executive producer of Chefs Life TV, a YouTube channel and media network created by Malarkey whose library already includes a Hot Ones-inspired video of the pair drinking hot sauce and eating wings plus various other kitchen shenanigans. Stepping up to lead Herb & Wood is newly-promoted chef de cuisine Mariano Rayon, while Anthony will be celebrating his last day on Tuesday, March 5, coinciding with a cocktail tournament hosted at the restaurant that’ll feature Diners Drive-Ins and Dives host Guy Fieri judging drinks made by local bartenders.

Cori Trattoria Pastificio Earns a New Culinary Distinction

The cozy North Park restaurant from Sicilian chef and owner Accursio Lota is celebrating its inclusion in the 2024 edition of Gambero Rosso, Italy’s version of the Michelin guide. Using forks instead of stars, Gambero Rosso gives the highest, three-fork distinction to establishments that excel in “authenticity, exceptional service, and an expertly curated wine selection”. Cori Trattoria Pastificio, which recently gave its dining room an upscale makeover in partnership with interior designer Graham Strickler, is among 30 restaurants worldwide and one of only five Italian restaurants in the U.S. to be awarded three forks this year.

Weekend Brunch Lands at Lillian’s in Rancho Santa Fe

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s anchor restaurant, which revealed its stunning transformation last October, has just introduced a new weekend brunch service that runs from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Brunch diners sitting in Lillian’s elegant dining room or patio can indulge in a menu from executive chef Moira Hill (Juniper & Ivy, Campfire) that includes coconut pancakes, brioche French toast, crab Benedict with truffle bearnaise, and a caviar omelet with goat cheese along with established favorites like Lillian’s wagyu burger with aged cheddar and balsamic caramelized onions paired with classic brunch drinks from Bing’s Bar.

Beloved Bartenders Return to George’s at the Cove

One of the standout events scheduled during George’s at the Cove’s year-long 40th anniversary celebration is a cocktail party that will bring back two acclaimed bartenders who both had a hand in creating high-concept cocktail books during their time at George’s Level2 Bar. Stephen Kurpinsky (Mr Black Spirits) and Sam Peters (SPK Bar Hospitality & Training) are returning to the middle-level lounge on Saturday, March 16 to host a special ticketed event featuring sessions at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. that will include snacks and three cocktails for each attendee.