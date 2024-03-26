A Natural Wine Bar Serving Southeast Asian Brunch Is Coming to Convoy

After nearly 10 years on Convoy Street, where it was the first Lao restaurant to open in the area, Mekong Lao & Thai Cuisine is revamping its menu and expanding into an adjacent space that will house a new natural wine bar and all-day cafe. Managing partner Stella Bayphouthongkham is part of a team that took over the Kearny Mesa restaurant in 2021, where they have been working on a revamp that’s included adding specialties like Thai boat noodles and khao piek sen, a Lao chicken noodle soup featuring housemade rice noodles, and extending their beverage options to include a good selection of beer, hard kombucha, and natural wine.

Bayphouthongkham, who immigrated to the U.S. from Laos in 1990 and grew up in San Diego, tells Eater that operating the Southeast Asian restaurant has helped her connect closer with her roots and the Lao diaspora.

Working with Pacific Coast Commercial and CLTVT (Kingfisher, White Rice), Bayphouthongkham and her partners are planning to unveil the expansion by early summer. In addition to doubling Mekong’s current seating capacity, the wine bar and cafe will spotlight Southeast Asian brunch dishes, from a Lao crispy rice salad and spicy long beans served with crunchy pork belly to a Lao version of steak and eggs that will also include housemade Lao sausage and sticky rice.