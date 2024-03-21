Here Are San Diego’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of Spring 2024

2024 is already shaping up to be a potential banner year for San Diego restaurants and bars, with the first quarter bringing several exciting high-profile openings. As the weather slowly warms, there’s still plenty to look forward to over the next few months of the spring season. Some long-awaited establishments are primed to finally make their debut, including breakout endeavors by acclaimed chefs and fresh offerings from established culinary teams.

Sea & Sky

Opening: April

James Beard Award-nominated Anthony Wells, the longtime executive chef of Juniper & Ivy, is heading up this 11th-floor restaurant in the freshly renovated Hotel La Jolla. Perched overlooking La Jolla Shores with floor-to-ceiling windows facing the coast, the 74-seat restaurant and bar features a show kitchen where Wells and team will cook up breakfast, lunch, and dinner plus weekend brunch. Known for his regional and seasonal approach to fine dining, the chef is planning a dinner menu that will include chorizo breadcrumb-topped mussels in a broth of garlic and cilantro butter, white sea bassed served with charred spring onions and green romesco sauce, and île flottante with Cara Cara anglaise, fresh citrus, and crispy sorrel meringue. 7955 La Jolla Shores Drive.

Le Coq

Opening: Late Spring

The Puffer Malarkey Collective (Animae, Herb & Wood) is returning to La Jolla to open a modern French steakhouse at the former site of Herringbone. Leading the charge will be Animae executive chef Tara Monsod, a semi-finalist for Best Chef California in this year’s James Beach Foundation Awards. Admired for her role in revamping the Marina District restaurant, where she applies her culinary experience to dishes that honor her Filipino heritage, Monsod spent time dining and staging through French cities like Paris and Lyon in research for her menu at Le Coq. Designed by Christopher Puffer in collaboration with Megan Power of Workind Studio (Marisi, 31ThirtyOne), the space will be a stage for the chef’s reinvention of classic French cuisine. 7837 Herschel Avenue.

31ThirtyOne

Opening: Late Spring

The long-hoped-for first San Diego restaurant from celebrated chef Drew Deckman of Valle de Guadalupe’s Deckman’s en el Mogor is finally on the horizon. Though it will share a commitment to sustainable practices and center around live fire cooking like his Valle home, the veteran chef is recalibrating his North Park kitchen to be fueled by its own culinary garden in Ramona and San Diego area-based fishermen and ranchers. The 4,200-square-foot, three-level space will include a rooftop cocktail and wine bar as well as an oyster bar and 10-seat chef’s counter on the ground floor where Deckman will offer a tasting menu. 3131 University Avenue.

Wildflour

Opening: Late Spring

San Diegans know Phillip Esteban (CH Projects, Tender Greens) through his popular fast-casual locations of White Rice, community activism, and frequent collaborations around town, but the Eater Award-winning chef and his hospitality group Open Gym will soon have 4,000 square feet in Liberty Station to show more of their culinary prowess through this all-day restaurant coming to the complex’s Art District. In addition to offering a robust takeout experience with grab and go items and coffee from Barrio Logan’s Provecho! Coffee, the modern, SoCal take on a delicatessen will encompass a bakery and deli with a menu of sandwiches, cured meats, and plates of local produce and seafood as well as a full cocktail bar and natural wine program. 2690 Historic Decatur Road.

Bopomofo Cafe

Opening: May

A certified hit in the Los Angeles area where it's known as an essential boba spot is expanding to San Diego, starting in the Convoy District. Bopomofo Cafe founders Eric Wang and Phillip Wang have created a buzzy menu that includes creative drinks like fresh corn milk with housemade strawberry sorbet and a cold-pressed carrot juice-infused matcha latte and playful bites that fuse Chinese, Taiwanese, and Western favorites, including honey walnut shrimp burgers, Hainan chicken tacos, and tater tots topped with mapo tofu. The founders tell Eater that the local stores will also offer some unique dishes created just for San Diego. 7951 Othello Avenue.

Cellar Hand

Opening: Late Spring

Further establishing its presence in San Diego beyond its Little Italy location, Central Coast winery Pali Wine Co. is bringing its first-even full-service restaurant to Hillcrest. The family-owned company enlisted local firm Tecscape Design in setting the scene for the space, which has a large outdoor patio and will pour the breadth of Pali’s bottles along with a carefully chosen selection of wine from other producers. Its farm-to-table menu will be Mediterranean but informed by California ingredients and Cellar Hand’s proximity to the Hillcrest farmers’ market. 1440 University Avenue.

Michi Michi

Opening: May

A community-minded spin on a traditional bakery, Michi Michi will use its Bankers Hill storefront as a launching platform for budding bakers, offering counter and kitchen space to guest chefs and up-and-comers. The brainchild of Split Bakehouse founder Vanessa Corrales, the bakery will offer a rotating lineup of everything from fresh bread to vegan baked goods and will overseen by experienced pastry chef Arely Chavez, an alum of Born & Raised and the Fishery, who will herself be creating pastries, specialty desserts, and whole cakes spotlighting produce from area growers like Chino Farm and JR Organics. 2800 Fifth Avenue.