Short Rib-Filled Bowls of Vietnamese Pho Splash Down in University City

Viet Nom is the latest restaurant from the team behind Steamy Piggy and Flama Llama.

by Helen I. Hwang
Array of Vietnamese dishes, including pho noodles, egg rolls, shrimp spring rolls, and chili tamarind wings.
Viet Nom Restaurant.

A new Vietnamese restaurant has touched down in the University City area at the Renaissance Town Centre shopping plaza. Called Viet Nom, its menu centers around pho dishes and is the sixth establishment overall for SDB Restaurant Group, which also operates Convoy’s Steamy Piggy and Flama Llama.

Owner Frankin Chou tells Eater, “We wanted to create a small, modern Vietnamese pho shop with a concentrated menu.” Among the pho options is the Pho Nom bowl, which includes bone-in short ribs, meatballs, and boneless short ribs, and a noodle-less pho broth that features bone-in short ribs and vegetables. A vegetarian version of pho is also in the works.

Interior dining room with wall decoration.
Pho Nom noodle dish with bone-in rib, meatballs, and boneless short ribs, along with shrimp spring rolls, egg rolls, and wings.
Pho Nom noodle dish with bone-in rib, meatballs, and boneless short ribs, along with side dishes.
Chou is also offering dishes from his other establishments, such as the chili tamarind wings that are also available at his fried chicken shop Bok Bok Dok and the Galaxy lemonade (lychee lemonade with butterfly pea tea) from Steamy Piggy, along with side dishes and snacks like crullers (deep-fried dough sticks for dipping in the pho), shrimp spring rolls, fried egg rolls, and red bean sesame balls.

Since debuting Steamy Piggy in 2017, the group has gone on to open Formoosa and Yun Tea House in Kearny Mesa and Bok Bok Dok in Point Loma. Next is a ramen shop called Oi-Shiba that’s landing in Pacific Beach this June.

Chili tamarind wings.
Drink selection, including purple Galaxy lemonade and Yuzu lemonade.
Viet Nom

8895 Towne Center Drive, Suite #109 , San Diego, CA 8895 Towne Center Drive, Suit 109

