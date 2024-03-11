Chef Steve Brown Resets With Little Italy Butcher Shop Fueled by Ramona Cattle Ranch

After weathering several challenges including the closure of his Swagyu restaurants in Pacific Beach and Imperial Beach and the fallout of a business deal on a new Oceanside venture, chef Steve Brown is returning to the scene with several passion projects and a major expansion of his Swagyu Burger brand.

Brown is preparing to open the Butcher Shop by Swagyu Cattle Co. by the end of the month in Little Italy where it’s replacing Blue Box Butcher at the corner of Hawthorne and India Streets. With a partner, the chef runs Swagyu Wildlife Ranch in Ramona where they’re raising cattle and other animals on 50 acres of shared pasture that will provide most of the meat for the butcher shop, including American wagyu and grass-fed and grain-fed Angus beef as well as Berkshire pork and pasture-raised chicken and eggs. A small amount of wagyu will also be available from sources in America, Australia, and Japan.

The chef is planning to use the space to revive Study Hall, his wagyu education and tasting menu experience, by hosting multi-course dinners on the butcher shop’s patio along with more casual pop-ups featuring barbecue or his signature smash burgers. Tasting menu dinners will also be available out at the Ramona ranch, where guests can stay in a cluster of mini cabins on the property.

Although Swagyu Burger in Poway is the only shop currently in operation in San Diego — other existing locations including Costa Mesa and Garden Grove — it’ll soon be joined by an outpost opening inside the Westfield UTC food court by early April. Brown says the burger shop will be returning to a new space on Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach as well as to its original site in Imperial Beach later this summer. Other branches are coming to North County and further afield in Los Angeles, Arizona, and Las Vegas.