Japanese Chain Marugame Udon Is Almost Ready to Open in San Diego

The fast-casual noodle shop is landing later this month at Westfield UTC

by Helen I. Hwang
One of Japan’s most prominent noodle experts is finally set to open its doors in San Diego. Marugame Udon, a hugely popular udon noodle chain from Japan, tells Eater that its new location at Westfield UTC is slated to debut by mid-to-late March. The fast-casual noodle shop is moving into the former Veggie Grill space near Macy’s and next to Eureka Restaurant, across from Qin West Noodle.

With over 200 locations in nine countries, Marugame Udon is known as Marugame Seimen in Japan. where it operates well over 800 quick-service restaurants. The incoming San Diego store joins existing locations in the L.A. and San Francisco areas.

Marugame specializes in Sanuki udon, made with 100 percent wheat flour, water, and salt to produce pillowy, thick noodles. The style began in the Kagawa Prefecture on Shikoku Island in southern Japan, the region where the father of Marugame founder Takaya Awata is from. After visiting his father’s hometown, Awata was inspired to open his first Sanuki udon restaurant in Kakogawa city in Hyogo Prefecture back in 2000.

At Marugame, the udon is made in-house at every store, with diners customizing their bowls by selecting additional toppings from a cafeteria-like counter. As customers move through the queue, they’ll be able to watch the culinary action in the open, theater-like kitchen.

Popular bowls include nikutama with beef which is available hot or cold, kitsune served in dashi with sweet fried tofu, and udon in curry sauce. Tempura is a side dish frequently eaten with udon, and the menu features tempura-fried shrimp, squid, sweet potato, and more.

Under the umbrella Toridoll Holdings, Awata has since added other brands like Tam Jai, a popular noodle chain in Hong Kong, and Fulham Shore, a pizza and Greek restaurant chain in the U.K. His company now operates 1,900 establishments globally out of its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.

4353 La Jolla Village Dr H28, , CA 92122

