Here Are Five New Restaurants Coming to San Diego

With several high-profile debuts already in the books, 2024 is already stacking up to be a banner year for restaurant and bar openings. Here’s what to look forward to in the coming months and into 2025, from fresh offerings from established groups to brand-new hotel restaurants and local expansions for popular out-of-town chains.

Did we miss an incoming spot? Drop a note at the tipline and we’ll consider it for the next update.

The Amalfi Llama

Opening: March

Following its recent launch in Miami, a new restaurant forged from a partnership between Mexico City-based Grupo Carolo Hospitality and the Eureka! Restaurant Group is landing at the Collection at UTC alongside Menya Ultra Ramen and Pacific Catch. Ringing in at over 7,000-square-feet, the Amalfi Llama will revolve around a live-fire grill and wood-burning oven that will cook up an eclectic mix of dishes from Italy and Patagonia, which means a menu that includes beef carpaccio, wood-fired pizza, and pasta alongside South American parrilla-style barbecued tomahawks and wagyu steaks. 4575 La Jolla Village Drive.

Borrego Kitchen & Cocktails

Opening: March

Arriving just in time for the Padres’ home opener, Borrego Kitchen & Cocktails is a new bar and restaurant perched on the ninth-floor rooftop of Hotel Indigo in the Gaslamp Quarter. Named for California’s largest state park, the all-outdoor space has been redesgined with a desert theme with views into Petco Park. The bar will be open until midnight on weekends, serving a drink menu from Lowder Tascarella Hospitality that includes a cafe de olla twist on an espresso martini made with Mexican coffee, local vodka, espresso liqueur, Mexican Fernet, spiced chocolate, and orange peel. 509 Ninth Avenue.

Postino WineCafé

Opening: Spring

Phoenix’s all-day restaurant and wine bar is headed to San Diego as part of a fast-moving West Coast expansion. Postino is opening outposts at the mixed-use 2100 Kettner development in Little Italy where it’ll be neighbors with Sidecar Doughnuts and at North County’s all-outdoor One Paseo complex across from its “fire pit” lounge area. Open daily for lunch, dinner, and weekend, the cafes serve a shareable menu of panini, salads, sandwiches, and charcuterie boards plus a beer and wine list that includes 30 wines by the glass. 2100 Kettner Boulevard and 3745 Paseo Place, Suite 800.

Nobibi

Opening: March/April

A SoCal Asian dessert cafe is expanding into San Diego starting in the Convoy District where it replaces the long-tenured Yogurt World. Nobibi specializes in fanciful desserts like the Dream Cloud, which nestles ice cream into a pillow of fresh cotton candy topped with rock candy and Pocky sticks and deluxe ice cream comes including the Ninja with activated black charcoal and black sesame ice cream and the D’Or, which drapes the ice cream scoop with a sheet of 24-carat gold. There will also be egg waffles that can be filled with sweet or savory ingredients plus Dalgona coffees and fruit refreshers. at includes 30 wines by the glass. Local franchise owner Quynh Ng tells Eater that he plans to open at least two more locations in San Diego. 4646 Convoy Street #113.

A Yet Untitled French Brasserie

Opening: Summer 2025

Trust Restaurant Group owner and chef Brad Wise is developing “French-ish brasserie” that has yet to be named but is coming to the corner of University Avenue and 30th Street in North Park. Partnering on the ground-up buildout with GTC Design (Fort Oak, Cardellino), the classic and upscale Parisian-style restaurant that will serve dishes based on the French fundamentals but informed by Wise’s own cooking style and experience. Expect Champagne cocktails from beverage director Jess Stewart and a wine list spotlighting French varietals from wine director Ben Zuba. 3310 University Avenue.