This Peruvian Pop-Up Is Going Permanent in Oceanside

A roving pop-up specializing in Peruvian food is opening its first restaurant in Oceanside. Founders Stephan Garcia, Rhandy Heredia, and Angelo Luna have been operating Al Toque Peruvian Kitchen out of a trailer for the past three years, spending Thursday through Sunday parked at Five Suits Brewing in Vista and the rest of the week posted up at various spots throughout San Diego.

Their menu includes Peruvian classics like lomo saltado, a Peruvian beef stir fry with onions, tomato, and French fries that Al Toque makes with ribeye steak, and ceviche marinated in lime juice with rocoto peppers and served with the traditional accompaniments of boiled corn, sweet potato, and cancha, or toasted corn nuts.

Garcia tells Eater that the new 2,500-square-foot storefront will enable the partners to expand the menu. The space will feature flatscreen TVs and games, with a bar pouring draft beer and wine.

Al Toque is aiming to continue its weekly pop-up at Five Suits while also using the trailer for catering and events.

With the Oceanside restaurant slated to open this spring, Garcia says they would like to open at least six or seven more restaurants in the San Diego area.