Marisi Chef to Host James Beard Dinner in La Jolla

Cameron Ingle, who joined Marisi last fall after a career cooking in acclaimed kitchens like Bestia and Blue Hill at Stone Barnes, will be the featured chef as the La Jolla restaurant hosts an upcoming “Friends of James Beard Dinner’’. Scheduled for Wednesday, March 20, the event will include a cocktail reception and a five-course meal from Ingle, supported by Marisi’s beverage team of Beau du Bois and Christopher Plaia. Reservations can made on OpenTable with a portion of the $350 ticket fee going to the nonprofit James Beard Foundation.

The Lion’s Share Celebrates a Milestone Anniversary

This month marks the Lion’s Share’s 12th year in operation, which the cocktail-focused restaurant is commemorating with a party on Thursday, February 8 at 6 p.m. that will preview executive chef Mandalynn Cook’s new menu. The restaurant, which recently refreshed its safari-styled interior, is also launching an $8 cocktail happy hour, offered daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. as well as a three-month residency from local culinary pop-up Two Ducks that kicks off February 9. Hosted in the restaurant’s loft each Thursday and Friday night, the multi-course dinners from brothers Danny and Dante Romero (Addison, Wormwood) will feature the chefs’ classic French training merged with Mexican and SoCal influences.

A Mexican Seafood Expert Is Coming to La Jolla

With locations across Mexico, including Mexico City and Tijuana, La Corriente Cevichería Nais is opening an outpost this month in downtown La Jolla at 456 Pearl Street. Known for its stylish restaurants, the mariscos brand specializes in Mexican seafood, from tacos to aguachiles and ceviches. La Corriente’s Diego González, who tells Eater that the chain will continue to expand in the U.S., starting in California, says the La Jolla restaurant will serve a streamlined menu of its signature dishes along with beer and wine.

Popular Tijuana Taqueria to Expand to National City

One of the most essential restaurants in Tijuana is making its way to San Diego. Tacos El Franc, which has been operating in downtown Tijuana since the mid-90s, is opening this summer at the Westfield Plaza Bonita mall. Best known for its adobada carved off a spit, as well as accomplished carne asada tacos, the bustling taqueria will reportedly serve the same menu as its Tijuana counterpart.

Hospitality Group Opening Two Spots in Del Mar Heights

Clique Hospitality (Serea, Lionfish) is gearing up to unveil two restaurants at Torrey View by Breakthrough, a 10-acre life sciences campus in Del Mar Heights. Each will hold at least 200 guests and both will helmed by executive chef and partner JoJo Ruiz. The Kitchen is opening in late February with a daytime menu that will span bowls, salads, and sandwiches while the Clubhouse, due in early March, is an all-day restaurant with ocean views whose offerings will include crispy cauliflower shawarma and mini lobster rolls along with include a full bar.