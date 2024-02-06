Zion Market’s Relocation Includes a Massive Restaurant Complex and Rooftop Food Hall

After 11 years in its current spot, Zion Market will be moving to a development that will ultimately include a variety of restaurants as well as a rooftop food hall and cocktail bar. Kevin Hwang, whose family has owned and operated the Korean supermarket since its inception, tells Eater that the new site is located less than a mile away at 8330 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard; he expects the Summer 2024 shutter of the existing market and its immediate reopening to be a fairly seamless process.

While Paris Baguette will be transferring over to the new 50,000-square-foot market, the interior food court will not. Rather, three out of the five adjacent buildings that will also house office space, retail, and services will be dedicated to a mix of restaurants due to open later this year. The still-developing roster will likely include Chinese hot pot and barbecue, Vietnamese coffee, Japanese ramen, and a sandwich spot as well as Taiwanese chain Bafang Dumpling and doughnut shop Dot + Dough. Hwang says there will be approximately 10 restaurants in total, with multiple outdoor seating areas.

The last phase of the ambitious Kearny Mesa project is a 25,000-square-foot food hall that will sit atop the market. With acclaimed local designer Michael Soriano (Realm of the 52 Remedies, Queenstown) and James Denton Design on board, it will have a speakeasy-style cocktail bar and more than 10 food stalls serving a selection of international cuisine not limited to Asian food.