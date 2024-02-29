Bivouac Ciderworks Invites You Into Its Immersive Choose Your Own Adventure Lodge

Six years after splashing down on 30th Street, Bivouac Ciderworks is unveiling an expansive new space that triples the urban cidery’s footprint on the block. Combining two dance studios adjacent to its original tasting room and restaurant, owner Lara Worm is opening Bivouac’s towering 5,700-square-foot Adventure Lodge & General Store on Friday, March 1.

Created to further Bivouac’s mission of cider education and offer the community more ways to interact with the brand, the Adventure Lodge welcomes guests into a lofty space that resembles a giant version of a hipster yurt that festival attendees might love to go glamping in. Under a central skylight, the circular room is anchored by a stone tasting bar whose 20 taps hold Bivouac’s core lineup, plus experimental ciders and local collaborations including a pear cider made with Oddish Wine and a fortified plum wine by Seven Caves Spirits. A guided 30-minute tasting, designed to show the nuances of cider, will also be offered.

On one end of the storefront, a Parisian-styled sidewalk cafe features pastries delivered daily by a pastry chef neighbor as well as espresso and tea drinks, non-alcoholic cider, kombucha, and tonics. To minimize waste and encourage guests to relax in the space, beverages will be served in mugs made by a local ceramicist; there will be no to-go options.

Along with Bivouac cans, the General Store is stocked with sought-after ciders from around the globe along with outdoor gear, camping supplies, and a curated assortment of gifts, art, books, and more mostly from women and BIPOC-owned brands. Visitors can select treats from the “zero-waste snack bar” or a rotating selection of “grab and stay” foods, from salads and sandwiches to build-your-own charcuterie plates.

This expansion also multiplies the cidery’s tank space by five, enabling the company to further expand production and distribution into California and Arizona while exploring other wholesale opportunities.

Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, the Adventure Lodge will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday but close at 5 p.m. on weekends to allow the space to be rented out for events and parties. Its private brandy lounge, called Salon d’Eau de Vie, will also be available for exclusive gatherings. Fashioned after Gertrude Stein’s 1920s Paris salon, Bivouac’s dreamy hidden speakeasy is filled with vintage furnishings from local estate sales and works by San Diego-based artists. The bar will spotlight premium brandy, eau de vie, and cognac, including some which are being produced for Bivouac by area distilleries.