Inside a Popular Convoy Gastropub’s Soaring New Space in Chula Vista

A decade after debuting on Convoy Street, Common Theory Public House is getting ready to introduce the next iteration of its beer-focused restaurant to Chula Vista. The crowd-pleasing pub is scheduled to open at the Mix at Millenia on Monday, March 4 where it’ll undoubtedly be a boon to the 3,000 housing units in the surrounding complex and the wider Otay Ranch community.

With this expansion, owners Joon Lee and Cris Liang are unveiling a more refined design for the significantly bigger 4,500-square-foot venue. Surrounded by windows, the modern and airy space holds a mix of seating, including a 26-seat communal table.

A large-scale 3D dragon by Christopher Konecki, a San Diego-based artist whose work is on display at the original location, presides over the 18-seat, 30-tap bar where Common Theory will continue to offer its mostly local beer selection that will also include coveted beers from Russian-River Brewing. Managing partner and beverage director Chris Lee, who leads the group’s cocktail stunner Realm of the 52 Remedies, will also be offering low ABV drinks until a full liquor license is acquired.

Lee and Liang, who both grew up in Chula Vista and attended UCSD together, are bringing a taste of Convoy to the South Bay. The Otay Ranch menu will include many of the gastropub’s signatures from Kearny Mesa, including the Szechuan spicy chicken sandwich, salt and pepper chicken wings, and kimchi fried rice. Liang says that executive chef Steven Lona will be adding more Mexican options as well as expanding its Asian dishes to incorporate Filipino and Vietnamese cuisine.

The restaurant sits at the edge of a large park, so the kitchen is creating takeout-friendly bento boxes for picnicking while the bar will have the ability to can crowlers of any of its beer on tap for guests to enjoy at home.

By mid-April, Lee and Liang will open the all-you-can-eat Sura Korean BBQ in an adjacent space. The team also operates Woomiok in Kearny Mesa, and Liang tells Eater that they’re hoping to develop even more projects for San Diego, from additional outposts of Common Theory to other bars.