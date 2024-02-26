 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Long Story Short Chef Elliott Townsend Is Joining the Fishery in Pacific Beach

San Diego native Townsend replaces Jonathan Bautista

by Candice Woo
The bar at the Fishery.
Kimberly Motos

The Fishery, an Eater 38 mainstay and one of San Diego’s standout seafood spots, is moving forward under new leadership as Elliott Townsend of the Eater award-winning Long Story Short joins the popular Pacific Beach restaurant this week as its executive chef.

Townsend, known for his longtime tenure at Cowboy Star, founded Long Story Short with his wife and co-chef Kelly (formerly Juniper & Ivy), operating the pop-up out of their home before evolving into a residency at Vino Carta in Solana Beach. Last summer, the couple took over the kitchen at the now-shuttered Little Thief in North Park where Long Story Short ran as a full-fledged restaurant until the end of 2023.

Chef Elliott Townsend.
Arlene Ibarra

Though the pair plan to continue Long Story Short in some form, Townsend told Eater that he’s honored and grateful to help Fishery owners AnneMarie Brown and Nick Lorenz uphold the high standards of the restaurant alongside chef de cuisine Noah Newhart.

Townsend, who was born and raised in National City, will be part of a staff comprised of other San Diego natives including manager Nick Gergen and bar director Eddie Avila III as well as Brown and Lorenz. He says that he isn’t planning on drastically changing the menu — perennial favorites aren’t going anywhere — but he will bring some of his cooking style to the dishes, making sure they continue to reflect seasonal seafood and produce.

The Fishery

5040 Cass Street, , CA 92109 (858) 272-9985 Visit Website

