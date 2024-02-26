Snack on Skewers of Chinese Barbecue While Being Serenaded at This Futuristic Music Bar

Are Chinese skewers the new hot pot? One of the latest trends in Chinese cuisine — shaokao, aka Chinese barbecue — has landed at Hi Guest Music BBQ in Clairemont Mesa where the food is sharing the spotlight with local music talent. Mmm-yoso spotted the already-bustling restaurant, which recently opened in the same Genesee Avenue complex as Mike’s Red Tacos and Thai Time 3.

Decorated to the max with neon lights and trippy oversized sculptures, the space is dominated by a wall-length screen on which a holographic projector broadcasts a range of immersive displays, from underwater scenes to desert landscapes.

Most tables order a succession of skewered proteins, from chicken wings and chicken cartilage to beef tendon, pork belly, sheep testicles, and squid, but the mostly street food menu also includes soup, noodles, and rice dishes as well as desserts like roasted sweet potato topped with pork floss and trendy rose-infused roasted milk.

At the back of the restaurant, a small stage plays host to a cast of resident singers who perform ballads, pop songs, and country music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Made up of music students as well as professionals, the roster is open to any nationality; amateurs may also have the chance to croon a tune during late-night hours.