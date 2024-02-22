 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Minds Behind Kindred and Mothership Are Bringing a Vegan Fine Dining Restaurant and Diner to University Heights

Vulture Restaurant and Dreamboat Diner are opening on Park Boulevard

by Candice Woo
The Park Boulevard site.
Vulture Restaurant and Dreamboat Diner

A new fine dining restaurant and diner — both entirely vegan — are coming to University Heights. Located next to Park & Rec, the site is particularly meaningful for owner Kory Stetina, who launched the vegan beer dinner pop-up that ultimately led to him opening the ground-breaking Kindred from the co-working space that was previously housed in the building. Over a decade later, after following up with the out-of-this-world Mothership, Stetina and business partner Arsalun Tafazoli were able to purchase that same Park Boulevard property for their next two projects. Though Tafazoli is the co-founder of CH Projects, his joint ventures with Stetina operate independently of the hospitality group.

Most of the 4,400-square-foot venue will be devoted to Vulture, an elegant restaurant with a romantically dark dining room and a small bar that will pour champagne and martinis. Inspired by the mid-century heyday of continental American fine dining, the menu will include modernized vegan versions of gloriously retro classics like oysters Rockefeller, steak Diane, and cherries jubilee.

Fronting the full-service restaurant will be Dreamboat, a casual “micro-diner” of just 10 seats with an emphasis on takeout. Serving coffee, pastries, and select breakfast dishes starting in the early morning, its daytime menu will transition to sandwiches, burgers, and shakes. At night, the spot will be dedicated to desserts, including throwback treats from Vulture’s lineup plus pies, cakes, and ice cream.

With their openings scheduled for late summer/fall, Vulture and Dreamboat are being designed by NY-based Home Studios, whose portfolio includes Tørst in Brooklyn and Gwen in Los Angeles as well as Young Blood and the revamped Neighborhood right here in San Diego.

Vulture/Dreamboat

4608 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92116

