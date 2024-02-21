The 40th Anniversary Dinner Series at George’s at the Cove Signals the Restaurant’s Next Chapter

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of one of San Diego’s most influential restaurants, which will enter its next phase with a new way for diners to engage with the establishment. Founder George Hauer opened George’s at the Cove in 1984, originally as a two-level restaurant before adding on the rooftop Ocean Terrace in 1991. Current operating partner Trey Foshee joined the restaurant in 1998, fresh off his award for Best New Chef from Food & Wine magazine, and now runs the La Jolla landmark with general manager Mike Grave and executive chef Masa Kojima.

Earlier this month, the Prospect Street restaurant kicked off a series of events featuring some of the talented chefs that have passed through its kitchen over the decades. Foshee tells Eater that it was hard to narrow down the lineup, given George’s notable alumni, but upcoming dinners will spotlight guest chefs including Christopher Kostow (The Charter Oak), Stephanie Prida (Manresa Bread), Anthony Secviar (Protégé), and a team from the Pendry Hotel.

The dinners will be hosted in the main dining room, once home to George’s fine dining restaurant California Modern and its acclaimed TBL3 tasting menu experience. After pausing operations during the pandemic, Foshee shuttered Cal Mod in 2022, transitioning it into a popular spot for corporate events, parties, and special dinners.

With the uncertainty around the future of the industry at the time, Foshee tells Eater that the decision to pivot was the right choice for the restaurant. Though he doesn’t see California Modern returning to an everyday, traditional fine dining format, the chef and his team are planning to reopen the lower-level space to the public. Sometime in 2025, after the year-long anniversary celebration, Foshee says that he, Kojima, and pastry chef Aly Lyng will launch regular weekly dinners at George’s. Limited to a certain number of guests, the structured dinners will allow the restaurant to prep and staff accordingly and give the kitchen the freedom to be more creative and playful.

Having just remodeled its kitchen, the restaurant will also be doing a refresh of the Ocean Terrace and Level2 lounge later this fall.

