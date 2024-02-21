These Design Pros Are Building Their Dream Restaurant in La Jolla

A duo of leading local designers is partnering to create a sweeping, two-level dining hub in the heart of La Jolla. Due in late summer, Roseacre is rising in the former Girard Avenue home of Adelaide’s of La Jolla and is the first project under the umbrella of Basile + Wilson, a new firm formed by Paul Basile of BASILE Studio (Born and Raised, Cowboy Star) and Jules Wilson, principal of Jules Wilson Design Studio. The name of the restaurant is a tribute to architect Frederick Liebhardt, a Frank Lloyd Wright mentee who constructed the couple’s historic La Jolla home.

The mid-century modern space will be anchored by a 5,000-square-foot restaurant and bar with an open kitchen and custom seating areas built to accommodate 171 diners; a rep for Roseacre tells Eater that the team is in the final stage of interviews for its executive chef. Sharing the ground level will be a second location of North Park’s Holsem Coffee.

Another dining experience will be offered upstairs at the Garden Bar, which will have a dramatic skylight in the floor that looks down onto the main restaurant below. With views overlooking downtown La Jolla, the rooftop space will serve a menu of small bites and cocktails as well as host live music performances. The second level will also feature a 30-seat private dining area and an intimate 12-seat sushi bar.

Their professional partnership is launching with Roseacre, but Basile and Wilson are planning to collaborate on more projects, from restaurants to hotels, in La Jolla and beyond.