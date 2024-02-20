An Alum of Multiple Michelin-Starred Kitchens Will Helm This Tasting Menu Restaurant

Veterans from New York City’s culinary scene have traded coasts, choosing San Diego as the launching point for their ambitious new fine dining restaurant. Due to open its books by early 2025, Lucien is coming to downtown La Jolla where it’ll land on the top floor of the La Plaza La Jolla complex on Girard Avenue.

Named after his newborn son, Lucien is the breakout project for Elijah Arizmendi, who began working in restaurants at the age of 14. The chef’s career has since taken him through some of the country’s most acclaimed kitchens, from Wayfare Tavern and Cotogna in San Francisco to L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Spago in Las Vegas and the two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Daniel in New York City.

Arizmendi met Lucien co-owner Brian Hung, who will run the new La Jolla restaurant with his wife, Melissa, while both were cooking at Thomas Keller’s Per Se. In its three- Michelin-starred kitchen, over conversations shared during staff meals, the chefs started developing their plans for Lucien.

Hung, who entered the culinary world after many years in the film industry, went on to join Arizmendi at l’Abeille, chef Mitsunobu Nagae’s one-Michelin-starred modern French restaurant where Arizmendi was most recently its chef de cuisine.

The chefs tell Eater that their 30-seat restaurant will have a tasting menu format, although a la carte items will be offered at Lucien’s bar and outdoor courtyard. Arizmendi says its hyper-seasonal dishes will be his spin on fine dining, influenced by his years working for lauded French, German, and Japanese chefs.

After traveling to France to visit and stage with chef friends and check on Lucien’s custom-made Molteni stove, Arizmendi plans on spending the rest of the year getting to know the local farmers, fishermen, and ranchers that will inform his menu. The prospect of working directly with area producers is something that he wasn’t able to do much of in New York City kitchens, and it’s that opportunity that makes the chef so excited to cook in San Diego.