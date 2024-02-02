 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Famed Nobu Restaurant Is Coming to the Hotel del Coronado

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s Japanese empire is expanding to the Del in 2025

by Candice Woo
Select sushi and other dishes.
Select sushi and other dishes.
Nobu

With locations across five continents, a global brand of Japanese restaurants is expanding further across San Diego. Nobu, whose flagship restaurant in New York City has since spawned over 50 branches worldwide, is opening at the landmark Hotel del Coronado.

Founded by renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa and partners that include actor Robert De Niro, Nobu is replacing the beachfront Sheerwater restaurant at the hotel as part of its ongoing $550 million revamp. Scheduled to open in early 2025, the 3,700-square-foot space will include indoor and outdoor dining areas as well as a pagoda-shaped bar and sushi counter. Beyond sushi, Nobu is known for its now-iconic signature dishes like black miso cod and yellowtail jalapeno. In a statement, the chef shared that the menu will also include some items that will be exclusive to Nobu Hotel Del Coronado.

Nobu’s famous black miso cod.
Nobu’s famous black miso cod.
Nobu

It’s yet to be seen how this new outpost in Coronado will impact Nobu’s long-running restaurant in the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

.

Hotel del Coronado

1500 Orange Avenue, , CA 92118 (619) 435-6611 Visit Website

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Tuetano Taqueria Chef to Bring More Mexican Breakfast to Chula Vista

By Candice Woo

National City Restaurant Fuses Asian and Latin Flavors

By Helen I. Hwang

Malibu’s SunLife Organics Joins the Mix at the Campus at Horton

By Candice Woo

This Popular Pandemic-Born Pizzeria Is Expanding to Chula Vista and North Park

By Kelly Bone

Much Talked About Mission Hills Site to House a Rooftop Restaurant and Sidewalk Cafe

By Candice Woo

Animae Chef Tara Monsod Is a James Beard Award Semifinalist

By Candice Woo