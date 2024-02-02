Famed Nobu Restaurant Is Coming to the Hotel del Coronado

With locations across five continents, a global brand of Japanese restaurants is expanding further across San Diego. Nobu, whose flagship restaurant in New York City has since spawned over 50 branches worldwide, is opening at the landmark Hotel del Coronado.

Founded by renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa and partners that include actor Robert De Niro, Nobu is replacing the beachfront Sheerwater restaurant at the hotel as part of its ongoing $550 million revamp. Scheduled to open in early 2025, the 3,700-square-foot space will include indoor and outdoor dining areas as well as a pagoda-shaped bar and sushi counter. Beyond sushi, Nobu is known for its now-iconic signature dishes like black miso cod and yellowtail jalapeno. In a statement, the chef shared that the menu will also include some items that will be exclusive to Nobu Hotel Del Coronado.

It’s yet to be seen how this new outpost in Coronado will impact Nobu’s long-running restaurant in the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

