After a Decade Away, the Whaling Bar Returns to the La Valencia Hotel

One of the crown jewels of the La Valencia Hotel, the nearly 100-year-old La Jolla icon known as the “Pink Lady”, is back in its place of honor on the property with the reopening of the Whaling Bar on Friday, February 16. A favorite hangout of locals as well as the celebrity set since its debut in 1949, the classic cocktail lounge shuttered in 2013. Its next chapter is being ushered in by hospitality partner SDCM Restaurant Group (Kettner Exchange, Captain’s Quarters), who will be operating the bar for the hotel.

With a glamorous new look by LA-based Schoos Design (Herringbone, Puesto) that features emerald tufted booths and brass pendant lights, the Whaling Bar has also resurrected its original nautical centerpiece created by artist Wing Howard. Dubbed “the Whale’s Last Stand”, the 20-foot mural was preserved in four pieces when the bar went into dormancy.

Cooked up in its open kitchen, the lunch and dinner menu from executive chef Brian Redzikowski ranges from caviar and blini to a Caesar salad with Twinkie-style croutons, a lobster roll, duck meatballs, and a version of his famous bao filled with rioja-braised short rib. Patrons of the bar’s previous iteration will be happy to see the reappearance of the Whaler cocktail, a recipe of cognac, coffee liqueur, Irish whiskey, and homemade ice cream dating back to 1965, but beverage director Eric Johnson’s drink list also includes truffle-infused Old Fashioneds, a daiquiri made with coconut run, ube, lime, and mint, and the Parm to Glass which features parmesan fat-washed vodka, fino sherry, housemade dry vermouth, and olive brine.

The Whaling Bar Menu

The Whaling Bar, 1132 Prospect Street, La Jolla. Daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, 3 p.m to 5 p.m for happy hour, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.