 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A nautical painting on a wall.
The original Wing Howard mural is back.
Joann Van Noy

Filed under:

After a Decade Away, the Whaling Bar Returns to the La Valencia Hotel

The historic lounge has been restored and revamped

by Candice Woo

One of the crown jewels of the La Valencia Hotel, the nearly 100-year-old La Jolla icon known as the “Pink Lady”, is back in its place of honor on the property with the reopening of the Whaling Bar on Friday, February 16. A favorite hangout of locals as well as the celebrity set since its debut in 1949, the classic cocktail lounge shuttered in 2013. Its next chapter is being ushered in by hospitality partner SDCM Restaurant Group (Kettner Exchange, Captain’s Quarters), who will be operating the bar for the hotel.

With a glamorous new look by LA-based Schoos Design (Herringbone, Puesto) that features emerald tufted booths and brass pendant lights, the Whaling Bar has also resurrected its original nautical centerpiece created by artist Wing Howard. Dubbed “the Whale’s Last Stand”, the 20-foot mural was preserved in four pieces when the bar went into dormancy.

Cooked up in its open kitchen, the lunch and dinner menu from executive chef Brian Redzikowski ranges from caviar and blini to a Caesar salad with Twinkie-style croutons, a lobster roll, duck meatballs, and a version of his famous bao filled with rioja-braised short rib. Patrons of the bar’s previous iteration will be happy to see the reappearance of the Whaler cocktail, a recipe of cognac, coffee liqueur, Irish whiskey, and homemade ice cream dating back to 1965, but beverage director Eric Johnson’s drink list also includes truffle-infused Old Fashioneds, a daiquiri made with coconut run, ube, lime, and mint, and the Parm to Glass which features parmesan fat-washed vodka, fino sherry, housemade dry vermouth, and olive brine.

More of the original mural.
Joann Van Noy
Joann Van Noy
Joann Van Noy
A cocktail sits on a counter. Joann Van Noy
Joann Van Noy
Joann Van Noy

The Whaling Bar Menu

The Whaling Bar, 1132 Prospect Street, La Jolla. Daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, 3 p.m to 5 p.m for happy hour, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.

The Whaling Bar

1132 Prospect Street, La Jolla, CA 92037

5 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

Coming Attractions

An Innovative, Community-Focused Bakery Is Coming to Bankers Hill

San Diego Restaurant Openings

This North County Restaurant Highlights One of China’s Gastronomic Centers