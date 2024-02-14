5 New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

Having a tough time keeping up with all the new dining options? Welcome to the Opening Report, a curated roundup of recent restaurant openings big and small across San Diego. We begin 2024 with a collection of fresh spots that will be regularly updated; revisit last year’s extensive lineup here.

Did we miss a spot? Drop a note at the tipline and we’ll consider it for the next update.

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

LITTLE ITALY— Local dynasty Busalacchi Restaurants (Barbusa, Nonna, Zucchero) has launched Lala, its latest restaurant and cocktail bar, in a stylish and intimate space that’s open daily at 5 p.m. Executive chef Nino Zizzo’s menu ranges from caviar blinis and steak tartare to Italian dishes like cioppino and veal parmigiana while the drink list from Antonio Gonzales includes housemade limoncello and barrel-aged cocktails like an Italian Old Fashioned. The ownership team — brothers PJ, Joey, and Michael Busalacchi and cousin Vince — plan to eventually offer late-night service on weekends. 1919 India Street.

MISSION VALLEY— Rise and Shine Hospitality Group (Breakfast Republic) has launched a new cafe in the Rio Vista Shopping Center near its daytime restaurant Mission Valley Breakfast Company. Featuring house-roasted beans, Ox Coffee offers an extensive beverage list that includes coffee and espresso classics as well as flavored lattes and blended frappes. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the menu also extends to matcha drinks like iced strawberry matcha. 8590 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite B. 8590 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite B.

KEARNY MESA— A Taco Bell has been transformed into another outpost of Angry Pete’s Pizza. Retaining the original drive-thru window, the restaurant does its signature Detroit-style pizza with variations like animal-style cheeseburger pizza and bacon mac & cheese pizza along with classic round pizzas and other snacks like Detroit Coney dogs, quesabirria tacos, and chicken wings. 335 Overland Avenue.

MISSION VALLEY— Serving the same menu as its branches in the Gaslamp and Seaport Village, the newest outpost of Spill the Beans opens daily at 6 a.m. With indoor and outdoor seating, the all-day restaurant is known for its California-style bagels paired with a variety of spreads or used for hearty egg-based breakfast sandwiches. Other options include chia pudding bowls and sandwiches as well as coffee, tea, and specialty lattes. 525 Camino de La Reina.

OCEAN BEACH— A vendor from the Ocean Beach farmer’s market has graduated to its first storefront. Chicken Over Rice Co. cooks up a streamlined Mediterranean menu that features build-your-own rice bowls, salads, and pita sandwiches with protein options of chicken or chickpeas and toppings that include cucumber salsa, garlic sauce, and tzatziki. 1830 Sunset Cliffs Blvd Suite-E.