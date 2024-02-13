An Innovative, Community-Focused Bakery Is Coming to Bankers Hill

A new bakeshop landing in Bankers Hill will also be a launching point for up-and-coming local bakers. Michi Michi’s storefront on Fifth Avenue isn’t officially opening until later this spring, but a bake sale being held there this Valentine’s Day — a fundraiser to benefit the flood-damaged San Diego Made Factory and its tenants — will serve as a preview of its community-minded business model.

The baking collective will be helmed by pastry chef Arely Chavez, a veteran of restaurants in Mexico City, Tijuana, and San Diego including local kitchens such as Born & Raised and the Fishery. Chavez plans to create a wide variety of desserts for Michimichi, from whole cakes to pastries, that will showcase surplus seasonal farm produce from local growers like JR Organics, Pixca Farm, and Chino Farms.

Michimichi will also extend its resources, including ingredients, equipment, and even baking facilities, to guest chefs who will be able to sell their goods at the bakery and share in the profits. Expect to find a regularly rotating lineup of bakers who specialize in everything from bread to vegan desserts.

This communal framework is something that founder Vanessa Corrales says she wishes she could've accessed when she was just getting started. Corrales launched Split Bakehouse in 2018 as a wholesale business, providing pastries for local coffee shops, before shifting to home delivery during the pandemic and eventually opening a walk-up bakery window at La Mesa’s Grossmont Center in 2021.

Corrales shared that she’s planning to continue to expand Split Bakehouse while furthering Michi Michi’s mission, telling Eater that she can see bringing the baking collective and its model — supporting budding bakers as well as farm partners — to many other communities.