Inside the Gaslamp’s Swanky New Karaoke and Cocktail Bar

Downtown's newest nightlife attraction is an upscale lounge bringing together karaoke and serious cocktails. A sparkling stage for confident crooners as well as live music performances, the Gaslamplighter is just about to open in the former Ciro’s Pizzeria space on Market Street.

Owner Frankie Sciuto has considerable karaoke cred; San Diego-born-and-bred and a fourth-generation bar proprietor, Sciuto started his career at the Lamplighter, the much-loved local karaoke dive operated by his father for the last 30 years. Regulars of the Mission Hills institution will even recognize some of the KJs, or karaoke jockeys, running the karaoke machine.

Sciuto, who worked at the adjacent Side Bar for more than a decade before purchasing it during the pandemic, enlisted GTC Design (Rare Society, Coco Cabana) to create the Gaslamplighter’s glittery art deco setting. Hung with photos of famous singers through the ages, the 1,600-square-foot space includes nods to the neighborhood, including modern replicas of the gas lamps that once illuminated the historic district and a scaled-down version of the Gaslamp Quarter sign.

While the bar is well-stocked to fuel the karaoke crowd, veteran bartender David Tye (formerly Kingsfisher) consulted on a more crafty 16-drink list, which includes the Carajillo, a back-in-fashion coffee cocktail, along with a luxe, truffled-infused martini garnished with olives, onion, and caviar and refreshing options like Down the Rabbit Hole, which combines vodka with carrot, cucumber, ginger, and aloe vera. Guests will be able to order the Side Bar’s popular double-double wagyu burgers, but a menu of bar snacks is also in the works.

After a preview weekend, the Gaslamplighter officially opens to the public on Thursday, February 8 for reservations. Sciuto tells Eater that the stage will host live music earlier in the evenings with karaoke starting around 9:30 a.m. and continuing into the wee hours.