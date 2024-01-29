 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

National City Restaurant Fuses Asian and Latin Flavors

Chao XO puts a Mexican spin on dishes like Vietnamese pho

by Helen I. Hwang
Dishes of noodles, chicken wings, and drinks.
Assorted dishes from the menu
Chao XO

A new restaurant that just landed in National City’s Bay Plaza has an eclectic menu that infuses traditional Asian dishes with elements from Latin cuisines. At Chao XO, owner Leslie Dang is starting with classic foods that reflect her Vietnamese heritage, such as pho and bo luc lac, and giving them a modern, Mexican twist.

This is the first breakout venture for Dang, who previously worked at her family’s Louisiana seafood spot, Crab Fever, which is located just a few doors down from Chao XO in the same shopping plaza that also houses Mad for Cheesecake, Bonchon, Seafood City, and Goldilocks. The family also operates Pho PCH in Redondo Beach.

A restaurant interior with tables, a bar, and hanging plants.
The dining room and bar.
Chao XO

The menu includes a noodle soup that combines pho with Mexican birria, pairing rice noodles and pickled brassicas with beef slow-cooked with chilies in a rich consomme. Other dishes include a fusion of Peruvian lomo saltado and Vietnamese shaking beef as well as riffs on Thai tom yum noodles and Malaysian nasi goreng and snacks like elote con sriracha and sweet and spicy cheese habanero wings. Dang tells Eater that the menu will expand to feature tacos and sopes along with takes on Filipino dishes like kare kare.

Along with margaritas and cucumber mojitos, the bar mixes up drinks that incorporate Asian ingredients, from Vietnamese coffee topped with ube foam to horchata flavored with pandan.

Tom yum pasta with shrimp.
Tom yum pasta with shrimp.
Chao XO

Chao XO

1420 E Plaza Blvd Suite D-04, National City, CA 91950

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Malibu’s SunLife Organics Joins the Mix at the Campus at Horton

By Candice Woo

This Popular Pandemic-Born Pizzeria Is Expanding to Chula Vista and North Park

By Kelly Bone

Much Talked About Mission Hills Site to House a Rooftop Restaurant and Sidewalk Cafe

By Candice Woo

Animae Chef Tara Monsod Is a James Beard Award Semifinalist

By Candice Woo

A Roman-Styled Italian Restaurant and Bar Is Coming to Little Italy

By Candice Woo

A Standout North County Burger Shop Is Expanding to Convoy Street

By Helen I. Hwang