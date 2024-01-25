Malibu’s SunLife Organics Joins the Mix at the Campus at Horton

A wellness brand that originated in Malibu but now has 15 stores across five states is expanding to San Diego. SunLife Organics is the newest member of the Campus at Horton, the ongoing project from developer Stockdale Capital Partners to turn Horton Plaza and its surroundings into a retail and life science hub that will span seven city blocks, 10 acres, and one million square feet downtown.

Stockdale’s managing partner, Jeff Bhathal, shared, “Sunlife’s commitment is not only to great food and beverage, but to community, health, wellness, and lifestyle, which ties in perfectly with our vision of a centrally located destination for customers in the heart of Downtown San Diego and beyond”.

Previously signed tenants include Shake Shack, Sweetgreen, Sprouts Farmers Market as well as Studio 3 Fitness, Salon Republic, and Rumble Fitness, and Bhathal tells Eater that the company will be making more announcements throughout the rest of 2024 as construction moves toward completion.

Though SunLife founder Khalil Rafati has had many opportunities to bring the independently-owned chain to San Diego, being a part of the Stockdale project is what ultimately prompted the expansion. Rafati says he expects to open three to four stores in the San Diego area, including a branch at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center that will likely launch before the Horton location, which will be under Studio 3 Fitness next to the G Street entrance for Sprouts.

Calling his obsession with health and wellness a “borderline religion”, Rafati credits juicing and superfoods with his journey from homelessness and drug addiction to founding SunLife, although he acknowledges that its organic smoothies and acai bowls — some priced at $20 or more — might be out of reach for some.

Flocke & Avoyer’s Urban Strategies Group is working with Stockdale to lease Campus at Horton, which has about 50,000 square feet earmarked towards the food and beverage sector. Bhathal says the roster will include local, regional, and national names, ranging from full-service, sit-down restaurants to quick-service spots.