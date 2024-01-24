Much Talked About Mission Hills Site to House a Rooftop Restaurant and Sidewalk Cafe

A multi-use development in Mission Hills that’s attracted a lot of attention for its unique look and pink exterior is bringing two new dining options to the neighborhood. With an eye-catching design that includes rounded curves and tons of hanging plants, the Sasan is a seven-story, 54-unit building at W. Washington and Goldfinch from local firm Nakhshab Development & Design.

For its sought-after ground floor and rooftop commercial spaces, the developer has chosen restaurateur Jacquee Renna Downing to run both. Born and raised here, Downing tells Eater she’s thrilled to be returning to San Diego to work on the two new projects. Her late husband Kipp sold Pacifica Del Mar in 2016, and Downing currently operates two notable restaurants in the Coachella Valley area — La Quinta Cliffhouse and Pacifica Seafood in Palm Desert.

Slated to open by the end of the year, Paradis will be an all-day sidewalk cafe with an outdoor courtyard that will serve coffee, tea, and pastries during the daytime before transitioning to an evening menu of martinis and amari paired with tapas and small bites. Calling the design “dreamy and romantic”, Downing says the restaurant will evoke the vintage vibes of a Parisian cafe.

Boasting near panoramic views, Communion will offer dinner and eventually brunch on the Sasan’s rooftop. With indoor and outdoor seating for over 100 guests, the restaurant’s menu of shared plates will gather inspiration from coastal cuisines around the globe. Downing tells Eater there will be an emphasis on seafood while including plenty of vegan and gluten-free options. There will be a full cocktail program, as well as mocktails; Downing says they’re currently experimenting with making their own alcohol-free spirits.