This Popular Pandemic-Born Pizzeria Is Expanding to Chula Vista and North Park

East Village’s TNT Pizza is first opening in the South Bay

by Kelly Bone
Glass front with large yellow TNT Pizza sign.
TNT storefront.
Kelly Bone

A pizza pop-up that blossomed into a permanent East Village storefront in October 2021 is opening its second location in Chula Vista. TNT Pizza was founded by owner Kevin Gist and his wife, Jess, in their home kitchen during the pandemic when Gist, a 20-plus-year veteran of local pizza spots like Pizzeria Luigi, partnered up with Joseph Ghafouri Wehrly (formerly of Surfrider Pizza), to bake up Detroit-style pizzas with plus crusts topped with carmelized cheese and other innovative topping combinations.

With plans to launch by spring or summer, their new restaurant will replace Attitude Brewing Company on 3rd Avenue in downtown Chula Vista. “Offering quality pizza in a suburb makes us feel we are being true to our roots,” Wehrly tells Eater, and “being a part of a burgeoning nightlife scene is cool.” Their landlord, Alan Cassell, operates the neighboring Vogue Tavern and a new Japanese-style listening bar will be opening next door.

Wood and tile interior.
Inside the East Village pizzeria.
Kelly Bone

TNT, which stands for Thick’n Thin, now offers a range of pizzas, including the fan-favorite one-inch high Detroit pizza and thin New York-style pizza, which are available by the slice and as well as whole pies as well as alternatives like the medium-thick grandma pan pizza and an ultra-thin tavern style not commonly found in San Diego.

Its cheese pizza, dubbed the Large Marge, features sliced tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, olive oil, and basil while more far-out concoctions include the Pickle Pie with house-made pickles, ranch, and everything seasoning with fresh dill and garlic. Nearly all pizzas can be ordered vegan, with vegan substitutes like housemade seitan pepperoni and dairy-free ranch and cheese.

Steel and glass shelves holding pizza by the slice.
Slice case.
Kelly Bone

The larger Chula Vista space will allow for an expansion of the menu to include more pizza options or other new items like deep-fried appetizers or sandwiches. Designed with a similar throwback pizza parlor feel to their flagship location, expect to see wood paneling, stained-glass light fixtures, and “Denny’s style” booths plus graphics and art by Mortis Studios.

Close up of a thick slice of pizza.
Crumb shot of a Detroit-style pizza.
Kelly Bone
Man at an open deck oven ladling tomato sauce on a pizza.
Joseph Ghafouri Wehrly at the pizza oven.
Kelly Bone

Once things are settled in Chula Vista, Gist and Wehrly will focus on their next project. The TNT Pizza team is planning to bring their take on woodfired pizza to a new collaborative outdoor garden space from Jill Solomon (Cow by Bear) and Jessica O’Shea that will be opening on 30th Street in North Park later this year.

NYC Style Pizza on an outdoor table.
NYC Style Pizza on an outdoor table.
Kelly Bone

TNT Pizza Chula Vista

221 3rd Avenue , Chula Vista, CA 91910, CA 91910

