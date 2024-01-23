A Roman-Styled Italian Restaurant and Bar Is Coming to Little Italy

A new Italian restaurant is putting the finishing touches on its prime corner of Little Italy with the goal of opening next month. Roman Wolves is landing at the junction of Fir and Kettner in the Broadstone building replacing the Heights, a short-tenured modern European restaurant that took over the space from Cafe Gratitude, which shuttered in early 2023.

The 4,000-square-foot site has been completely redesigned, with a larger bar and lounge area that will revolve around cocktails made with Italian spirits and a variety of lower ABV spritzes. For those who can’t stop thinking about the Roman Empire, the decor will incorporate elements of ancient Rome as well as contemporary details inspired by Italy’s capital city.

Owner Nino Cusimano also operates Rusticucina, an Italian spot on Park Boulevard whose menu reflects his Sicilian heritage. For Roman Wolves, he and chef Enrico de Santis are building a menu dedicated to Roman cuisine that will include some of the classics that define its gastronomy, from cacio e pepe and pasta carbonara to saltimbocca, pinsa alla mortazza, or Roman-style flatbread folded around mortadella, and rice balls called suppli, a popular street food snack.

When it opens in February, the restaurant will serve dinner nightly, with lunch offered on weekends and a daily afternoon happy hour.