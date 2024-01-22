A Standout North County Burger Shop Is Expanding to Convoy Street

A popular burger shop in Encinitas is opening its second location in the Convoy District by early March. Eat Crispy Burger will land next to Yakyudori restaurant and Starbucks in a 1,500-square-foot space that includes a 50-seat patio.

Owner Ramzy Rahib grew up near Balboa Avenue, eating at the nearby Asian restaurants in the area. His family owned the Beach Club Grill in Imperial Beach until they sold it around 10 years ago, with Rahib moving to Los Angeles for a decade before returning to San Diego and settling in Encinitas with his wife, Angela, and their six children.

The couple opened Eat Crispy Burger in Encinitas in April 2022; Angela, a licensed contractor, oversees marketing and construction and their three oldest kids help out during the summer by staffing the cash register and making milkshakes.

“We’re very excited to be on Convoy Street. We understand it’s a foodie area and are looking forward to joining the culture there,” said Rahib. The Rahibs plan on serving beer and wine once they acquire a liquor license.

His burger recipe calls for rolling three-ounce Angus beef patties into balls, smashing them into thin disks, and cooking them at high temperatures; customers can choose single, double, or triple patties served on brioche buns.

The menu extends to avocado oil-fried crispy chicken sandwiches, with a recent incarnation featuring hot honey siracha and housemade ranch dressing, as well as low-carb salad bowls topped with meat, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, pickled onions, and yellow peppers, while breakfast options include pastrami and egg sandwiches. Milkshakes are another specialty, offered in flavors ranging from chocolate and strawberry to Oreo, Butterfinger, and the customer favorite Crazy Ding Dong Shake made with vanilla ice cream and a Hostess Ding Dong.

The Rahibs tell Eater that they’re planning to open three more locations in the San Diego area by the end of 2024. Another shop is slated to launch in Oceanside at 207 N. Coast Highway by mid-March, followed by a downtown branch that will land across from the cruise ship terminal near the InterContinental Hotel and an outpost in Chula Vista’s Eastlake neighborhood.