French Pastry Chef Opens a Dessert Paradise in Pacific Beach

Desserts by Clément features pastries and cakes as well as savory items

by Candice Woo
Small French cakes.
An assortment of petit gateaux.
Desserts by Clément

A veteran pastry chef who was a finalist in the most recent season of the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship is now showcasing his skills at a new cafe in Pacific Beach. Originally from the Brittany region of France, Desserts by Clément owner Clément Le Déoré started baking professionally at age 15, training and working in bakeries internationally, from Corsica to Australia, before moving to San Diego seven years ago. Le Déoré spent four years with local chain Le Parfait Paris before launching a catering kitchen in East County, where he holds baking classes and provides pastries to wholesale clients like Hotel del Coronado and the Westgate Hotel.

With help from close friend Romain Bonnet, a former pastry chef turned property manager and star of the Netflix show Selling Sunset, Le Déoré launched the Garnet Avenue cafe at the end of 2023 and tells Eater that he hopes to roll out one Desserts by Clément location per year going forward; he may also open a restaurant specializing in French cuisine.

A male chef.
Clément Le Déoré.
Desserts by Clément
Trendy rolled croissants.
Desserts by Clément

His specialty is petit gateaux, or small exquisite desserts that usually feature layers of mousse and jelly with a biscuit base but the chef also makes a variety of large-scale cakes, macarons, and viennoiseries, including his bestselling trendy rolled croissants filled with flavored cream. Le Déoré says he plans to ramp up production to be able to serve warm, out-of-the-oven croissants throughout the day.

With savory options like croissant sandwiches and quiches, the menu will soon expand to include crepes and an afternoon tea service. Le Déoré intends to extend the all-day cafe’s hours of operation later this summer, which will bring new dinner options.

The Garnet Avenue storefront.
Candice Woo

Desserts by Clement

1380 Garnet Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109

