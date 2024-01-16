The Lafayette’s Next Immersive Space Is a Lavish Live Music Venue and Supper Club

Eater’s award-winner for the best night out in San Diego continues to expand its choose-your-own-adventure programming as the Lafayette Hotel & Club unveils the latest addition to its entertainment offerings. Its sprawling ballroom, known as the Mississippi Room in past iterations, has been revived as Lou Lou’s Jungle Room, a new supper club and live music venue that launches this Saturday, January 20 with an already sold-out show by Thee Sacred Souls.

A mix of traveling bands and local musicians will perform on Lou Lou’s historic clamshell stage, dating back to the hotel’s heyday in the mid-1940s and fronted by its original sunken hardwood dance floor, unearthed during CH Projects’ ongoing restoration of the space. The Casbah’s Tim Mays is helping the group curate the show schedule, which will feature regular live entertainment from Thursday through Saturday and occasional special events.

With the property’s existing network of bars and restaurants and plenty of guest rooms upstairs, CH Projects founder Arsalun Tafazoli says he hopes Lou Lou’s will be able to attract notable out-of-town acts that might not have San Diego on their touring schedules. Designed to be a comfortable, mid-sized concert venue with a capacity of 580, the space is also built to function as a hospitality-focused supper club serving a chophouse-style, prix-fixe menu created by chef Ted Smith (formerly Born & Raised) that will be paired with select shows, including a standing residency with jazz musician Gilbert Castellanos. Beverage director Alicia Perry tells Eater that she anticipates rolling out a champagne program as well as tableside cocktail service for patrons.

Another element that has been revived is the room’s circular bar, immortalized in the scene from 1986’s Top Gun when Maverick and Goose serenade Charlie with “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling.” Perry and CH cocktail guru Anthony Schmidt’s classic menu includes espresso martinis and gin and tonics made with saffron-infused “Bollywood tonic”, but the bar, which will be accessible to non-ticketholders before and after shows, will also do standard call drinks.

Next up for the Lafayette is its fine dining restaurant, called Le Horse Continental Room, whose menu will explore the modern haute cuisine that emerged at luxury hotels and gourmet establishments during the turn of the 20th century. Tafazoli tells Eater that it's currently slated for a June opening.

Lou Lou's Jungle Room Menu